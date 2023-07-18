Fife Man in serious condition after falling from Glenrothes bridge The crossing over the River Leven was shut for more than six hours. By Andrew Robson July 18 2023, 2.20pm Share Man in serious condition after falling from Glenrothes bridge Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/fife/4566655/man-serious-condition-fall-glenrothes-bridge/ Copy Link The White Bridge, Glenrothes. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson A man is in a serious condition in hospital after falling from the White Bridge in Glenrothes. Emergency services were called to the incident just after midnight on Tuesday. The man fell from the bridge shortly after 6am. A police spokesperson said: “Just after midnight on Tuesday, police were called to the White Bridge, over the B969, Leslie Roundabout, Glenrothes, following a concern for person incident. “Around 6.05am a man fell from the bridge. “He was taken by ambulance to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee. Medical staff describe his condition as serious. “Inquiries into the incident are continuing.” The bridge over the River Leven has since reopened.