‘Lowest of the low’ jewellery thief raided Glenrothes house with Staffy

Nathan Watters rifled through drawers in the property in the town's Maree Way while the occupier was in her young son's bedroom, Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court heard.

By Jamie McKenzie
A thief who entered a young mother’s Glenrothes home with his Staffordshire Bull Terrier and stole jewellery and headphones is behind bars.

Nathan Watters rifled through drawers in the property in the town’s Maree Way last week, while the woman was in her young son’s bedroom, Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court heard.

The 35-year-old part-time car cleaner appeared from custody to plead guilty to the July 20 thefts.

Sheriff Elizabeth McFarlane said it must have been a “terrifying experience” for the young woman.

Raided house with dog

Procurator fiscal depute Lee-Anne Barclay told the court the woman, unknown to Watters, was in the property at about 7.40am when she heard him going through drawers and wardrobes.

The fiscal said: “She opened the door… and saw a small brown Staffy dog.

“She immediately closed the door and contacted police.

“Prior to their arrival she heard footsteps downstairs.”

When police arrived about ten minutes later, the front door was still open.

The fiscal depute said between 30 and 50 costume rings were missing from a jewellery stand.

A short time later, other officers traced Watters and his dog at a nearby bus stop and detained him for a search.

Ms Barclay said Watters, of Craigellachie Court, Glenrothes, dropped a quantity of costume jewellery.

He tried to make off but was apprehended.

Police returned the stolen property to the woman, who was able to identify the jewellery and a pair of wireless headphones which belonged to her daughter.

‘Lowest of the low’

Sheriff McFarlane said: “Walking into innocent people’s houses with his dog… must have been a terrifying experience for this young woman.”

Defence lawyer Cath Chalmers said her client – a frequent offender – and his partner had gone to woods to drink and he was given Tramadol (a strong painkiller).

She said he remembers nothing of events from then until he was in the back of the police van.

The solicitor said her client has been “trying his best” and has so far completed two of three recently-imposed community service orders and had abstained from alcohol and drugs, with the exception of this day.

Sheriff McFarlane told Watters: “You have gone too far this time.

“You will be remanded in custody for the preparation of the report.

“That’s the lowest of low, and I take a dim view of people who walk into other people’s houses at 7:40am with a dog and rifle through property with young children in the house”.

Sheriff McFarlane adjourned sentencing until August 11 to obtain background reports and remanded Watters in custody.

