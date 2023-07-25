Perthshire farm raider took equipment worth thousands to city scrapyard

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perthshire farm raider took equipment worth thousands to city scrapyard

Teenage crook Miles Westwood targeted a farm less than three miles from his home but failed to make maximise his ill-gained profits.

By Ross Gardiner
Miles Westwood at Perth Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Miles Westwood at Perth Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson

A young thief who stole farm equipment and vintage tractor parts worth thousands only pocketed a few hundred pounds when he scrapped his haul.

Miles Westwood targeted Knowe Farm near Dunning on three occasions in February 2021.

Westwood made three trips to the farm, just two and a half miles from his home in the village’s Station Road.

He made off with fencing, farm equipment and vintage tractor parts.

Some of the items were recovered but others were found to have been scrapped at Perth‘s Shore Road.

The tractor parts were valued at £2,500 but receipts showed the 19-year-old pocketed less than £500 for his haul.

He appeared at Perth Sheriff Court to admit the thefts and will be sentenced next month.

Van spotted

Fiscal depute Stephanie Hendry said: “The locus is Knowes Farm in Dunning.

“It’s an abandoned farm house. It comprises of various outbuildings.”

At around 11am on February 21, a witness saw a Transit van enter the courtyard, leaving before he could speak to the driver.

Knowes Farm near Dunning.

The witness left for lunch at about noon and returned four hours later to find items missing.

He contacted police to report the thefts of various vintage tractor parts worth £2,500.

A 50-metre roll of metal fencing worth £60 was also gone.

Police probe

Police traced the accused in Aberuthven on March 4 in a different vehicle, which had a sheep hay rack inside.

Later that morning, they found the van parked at Dunning tennis courts.

Inside were three, six-foot metal sheep feeding troughs.

Westwood was arrested the following morning.

Three days after his arrest, police attended at Binn Group’s scrapyard on Perth’s Shore Road.

Six weeks earlier, Westwood had attended on four consecutive days to sell “scrap” which was now unrecoverable.

Records showed he had also attended the yard in the same Transit van which had been seen at the farm.

Overall, the company’s receipts showed Westwood had been paid £466.90.

In court

Westwood admitted that on three occasions between February 21 and 26 in 2021, he stole from Knowes Farm.

He pled guilty to taking fencing, farm equipment and tractor parts during these visits.

Westwood was just 17 years old at the time.

Miles Westwood. Image: DC Thomson

The 520-acre farm, which has barely been occupied this century, had been on the market.

A closing date for auction had been set for just two months prior.

Sheriff David Hall said: “I think given the values here and the accused’s age, a report would be in order.”

Westwood will return to be sentenced on August 21.

His bail was continued.

