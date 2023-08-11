A9 horse tragedy: Motorist denies driving lorry while using phone and steering with elbows before crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

A9 horse tragedy: Motorist denies driving lorry while using phone and steering with elbows before crash

Justin Bower has appeared in court following a “heartbreaking” road crash that left four horses dead.

By Jamie Buchan
Justin Bower is accused of causing serious injury to another man in the accident on August 24 2021. Image: DC Thomson.
Justin Bower is accused of causing serious injury to another man in the accident on August 24 2021. Image: DC Thomson.

A man has appeared in court following a “heartbreaking” road crash that left four horses dead.

Justin Bower, from North Wales, faces allegations he drove a lorry dangerously on the A9 south of Perth, while using his mobile phone and steering with his elbows, on August 24 2021.

The horses had been travelling to the Land Rover Blair Castle International Horse Trials.

The 46-year-old has not been charged with causing the animals’ deaths but he is accused of causing serious injury to another man, Ashley Vandervis.

He denies the charge.

Allegations

It is alleged Bower drove along the trunk road, near Cairnie Braes, while holding and using his mobile phone and steering with his elbows.

Prosecutors claim he failed to react to a makeshift warning sign set up at the roadside and drove into it.

He is accused of further failing to react to pedestrians who were urging him to slow down.

The crash on the A9 caused lengthy tailbacks. Image: DCT Media

The charge alleges he also did not see a stationary Iveco vehicle that had its hazard lights on.

Bower is accused of failing to slow down or take evasive action to avoid a collision.

It is alleged the lorry he was driving hit the stricken vehicle, leaving them both damaged and causing severe injury to Mr Vandervis.

Bower, from Rhyl, appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and pled not guilty.

Solicitor Linda Clark, defending, asked for the case to be adjourned to obtain outstanding information, including the value of the horses lost.

A further pre-trial diet was scheduled for September.

‘Devastated’

Equestrian Nick Gauntlett spoke of his devastation following the incident.

His horse Party Trick died alongside three others belonging to US-born eventer Sophie Hulme.

Mr Gaunlett posted on Facebook: “My amazing family are fine and that is definitely the main thing.

“You don’t need to know the details, but we lost all four horses on board. We are obviously all heartbroken.”

Nick Gauntlett.
Nick Gauntlett spoke of his devastation after the crash.

Ms Hulme, who was at Blair Castle when the accident happened, added: “I am absolutely devastated and at a loss for words.

“Three of my lovely horses, my precious babies, are gone. Taken far too soon from this world.

“My world is completely upside down at the moment.”

The road was closed for seven hours.

Police confirmed two of the horses died at the scene and two had to be euthanised by vets.

For the latest court cases across Tayside and Fife, join our Courts Facebook page.

More from Courts

Caitlyn Blackie at Forfar Sheriff Court.
Angus nightclub peeper on Register for taking photo of romping couple and showing it…
Post Thumbnail
Thursday court round-up — 118th conviction and dog ban weeper
A string of sub-postmasters were convicted and blame the post office computer system. Image: PA.
Post office embezzlement: Court concerns over Scottish appeals
Jordan Fraser arrives at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Police found 'wall-to-wall' washing line of drying cannabis buds in Dundee flat raid
Jack Brownlee.
Police driver made constant risk assessments during Fife chase, trial told
Ronald Reilly appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Wild in the aisles: Midnight masked raider caught running about in Perth Morrisons
David Halkett appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Kinross groom abused police on wedding night after new husband told him marriage was…
Christopher Sharp - better known as Sherps - appeared at Perth Sheriff Court. Image: YouTube.
Dundee rap star drove home from Perth court moments after being banned for drug-driving
Police raided the former swimming pool in Forfar.
Forfar swimming pool raid: Three appear in court
Post Thumbnail
Wednesday court round-up — War hero admonished and footballer jailed