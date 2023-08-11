A9 horse tragedy: Motorist denies driving lorry while using phone and steering with elbows before crash

A man has appeared in court following a “heartbreaking” road crash that left four horses dead.

Justin Bower, from North Wales, faces allegations he drove a lorry dangerously on the A9 south of Perth, while using his mobile phone and steering with his elbows, on August 24 2021.

The horses had been travelling to the Land Rover Blair Castle International Horse Trials.

The 46-year-old has not been charged with causing the animals’ deaths but he is accused of causing serious injury to another man, Ashley Vandervis.

He denies the charge.

Allegations

It is alleged Bower drove along the trunk road, near Cairnie Braes, while holding and using his mobile phone and steering with his elbows.

Prosecutors claim he failed to react to a makeshift warning sign set up at the roadside and drove into it.

He is accused of further failing to react to pedestrians who were urging him to slow down.

The charge alleges he also did not see a stationary Iveco vehicle that had its hazard lights on.

Bower is accused of failing to slow down or take evasive action to avoid a collision.

It is alleged the lorry he was driving hit the stricken vehicle, leaving them both damaged and causing severe injury to Mr Vandervis.

Bower, from Rhyl, appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and pled not guilty.

Solicitor Linda Clark, defending, asked for the case to be adjourned to obtain outstanding information, including the value of the horses lost.

A further pre-trial diet was scheduled for September.

‘Devastated’

Equestrian Nick Gauntlett spoke of his devastation following the incident.

His horse Party Trick died alongside three others belonging to US-born eventer Sophie Hulme.

Mr Gaunlett posted on Facebook: “My amazing family are fine and that is definitely the main thing.

“You don’t need to know the details, but we lost all four horses on board. We are obviously all heartbroken.”

Ms Hulme, who was at Blair Castle when the accident happened, added: “I am absolutely devastated and at a loss for words.

“Three of my lovely horses, my precious babies, are gone. Taken far too soon from this world.

“My world is completely upside down at the moment.”

The road was closed for seven hours.

Police confirmed two of the horses died at the scene and two had to be euthanised by vets.

