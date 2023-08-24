Dundee tradesman threatened to shoot Invergowrie man who ‘kicked child up backside’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Dundee tradesman threatened to shoot Invergowrie man who ‘kicked child up backside’

Dean Barry admitted to police he was 'out of order' after threatening to open fire on a man he believed had earlier assaulted a local schoolboy.

By Jamie Buchan
Dean Barry at Perth Sheriff Court.
Dean Barry appeared at Perth Sheriff Court

A Dundee businessman threatened to “get a gun” and shoot a man he accused of kicking a young boy.

Dean Barry, who runs his own maintenance firm, shouted and screamed at the front door of his target’s home in Invergowrie.

He made the firearms threat as he tried to break down the door, while the under-siege occupant pressed his body against it to prevent it from caving in.

Perth Sheriff Court heard 38-year-old Barry had sought revenge after learning his victim had earlier kicked a young boy – too young to be named publicly – “up the backside” several times.

Barry, of Landsdowne Square, admitted behaving in a threatening or abusive manner, likely to cause fear or alarm, at his victim’s Main Street property on June 8 last year.

He was fined and ordered to pay compensation for the damaged door.

Tried to kick door in

Fiscal depute Stephanie Hendry told the court: “The complainer and his partner, who was 15 weeks pregnant at the time, live at the locus.

“They were within their kitchen when they heard knocking at the door.

“There was also shouting and screaming coming from outside.”

Dean Barry
Dean Barry admitted he was ‘out of order’.

Barry was asking for the man to come out and fight him, Ms Hendry said.

“I’ll wait here all day for you,” he shouted.

“If you don’t come out, I’ll go get a gun and shoot you.”

Barry said he would kill him if he touched the boy again.

The fiscal depute: “The complainer and his partner heard the accused trying to kick their front door in.

“The man had to press his leg against the door to prevent it breaking open.”

After a short while, the couple heard Barry shouting from their driveway.

Police were called and Barry was taken into custody.

Ms Hendry said around £100 of damage was caused to the door.

Terrible behaviour

Solicitor Pauline Cullerton said her client had been reacting to an earlier incident involving the complainer and a local schoolboy.

“The child had been with a group of other boys outside,” she said.

“One of them had given the complainer some cheek.

“He chased the boys and kicked one of them up the backside two or three times.”

Perth Sheriff Court.
Perth Sheriff Court.

Ms Cullerton said: “When Mr Barry was cautioned by police, he told them he was out of order.

“He accepts he should have dealt with this matter in another way.”

Sheriff Garry Sutherland told Barry: “This was terrible behaviour and I know you know that.

“It doesn’t matter what happened to this boy, you simply cannot act like that.”

Barry was fined £500 and ordered to pay £100 compensation to his victim.

