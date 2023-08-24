Dundee tradesman threatened to shoot Invergowrie man who ‘kicked child up backside’

A Dundee businessman threatened to “get a gun” and shoot a man he accused of kicking a young boy.

Dean Barry, who runs his own maintenance firm, shouted and screamed at the front door of his target’s home in Invergowrie.

He made the firearms threat as he tried to break down the door, while the under-siege occupant pressed his body against it to prevent it from caving in.

Perth Sheriff Court heard 38-year-old Barry had sought revenge after learning his victim had earlier kicked a young boy – too young to be named publicly – “up the backside” several times.

Barry, of Landsdowne Square, admitted behaving in a threatening or abusive manner, likely to cause fear or alarm, at his victim’s Main Street property on June 8 last year.

He was fined and ordered to pay compensation for the damaged door.

Tried to kick door in

Fiscal depute Stephanie Hendry told the court: “The complainer and his partner, who was 15 weeks pregnant at the time, live at the locus.

“They were within their kitchen when they heard knocking at the door.

“There was also shouting and screaming coming from outside.”

Barry was asking for the man to come out and fight him, Ms Hendry said.

“I’ll wait here all day for you,” he shouted.

“If you don’t come out, I’ll go get a gun and shoot you.”

Barry said he would kill him if he touched the boy again.

The fiscal depute: “The complainer and his partner heard the accused trying to kick their front door in.

“The man had to press his leg against the door to prevent it breaking open.”

After a short while, the couple heard Barry shouting from their driveway.

Police were called and Barry was taken into custody.

Ms Hendry said around £100 of damage was caused to the door.

Terrible behaviour

Solicitor Pauline Cullerton said her client had been reacting to an earlier incident involving the complainer and a local schoolboy.

“The child had been with a group of other boys outside,” she said.

“One of them had given the complainer some cheek.

“He chased the boys and kicked one of them up the backside two or three times.”

Ms Cullerton said: “When Mr Barry was cautioned by police, he told them he was out of order.

“He accepts he should have dealt with this matter in another way.”

Sheriff Garry Sutherland told Barry: “This was terrible behaviour and I know you know that.

“It doesn’t matter what happened to this boy, you simply cannot act like that.”

Barry was fined £500 and ordered to pay £100 compensation to his victim.

