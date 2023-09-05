Thief left skin and clothing melted onto Fife school wiring in bungled live cable raid

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Thief left skin and clothing melted onto Fife school wiring in bungled live cable raid

William Adamson caused nearly £10k of damage and a power outage in Glenrothes.

By Kirsty McIntosh
William Adamson.
William Adamson.

A man who tried to steal live electrical cable from a Fife school has been told he is lucky to be alive.

William Adamson caused almost £10,000 of damage and left hundreds of homes without power following the raid at Glenwood High School in Glenrothes.

Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court heard the 40-year-old’s skin was melted onto the wire by the high voltage.

A horrified engineer arrived at the school to find skin and clothing still attached to the wire.

Adamson fled and was hospitalised for a month following the bungled thievery.

Bungled raid on school

Fiscal depute Andrew Brown said Adamson told police he had tried to take the cable for money.

He said: “At 3.30am the accused entered Glenwood High School, Glenrothes.

“He attempted to cut the wire, which was live, causing massive electrical surge to enter his body.

“This resulted in the melting of his skin and clothing onto the wire.

“The surge caused the power outage in the area.

Glenwood High School, Glenrothes.
Glenwood High School in Glenrothes. Image:  Steve Brown / DCT Media.

“The power outage alerted Scottish Power Energy Networks to a potential fault and an engineer was called to investigate.

“The accused made his way to his ex-partner’s house and she contacted the Scottish Ambulance Service.

“An ambulance attended and saw that the accused had serious burns throughout his body – on his hands, on his own arms, through his chest, down his legs and down to his feet.

“He was transferred to the Victoria Hospital to fully assess his injuries.

“A short time later, an engineer arrived at the locus for an investigation and began to identify the fault.

“In the area where the accused had been, he observed, there was a damaged wire with melted skin and clothing on it.”

Nearly £10k damage

The engineer called the police, who rang local hospitals to find out if any burns victims had been admitted.

They spoke to the accused at the Victoria Hospital, who told them “I’m sorry. I was just doing it to make some money”.

Due to the severity of his injuries, he was transported to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee, where spent a month.

Ninewells
Adamson spent a month in Ninewells Hospital.

Mr Brown said 384 homes were left without power for nine hours, with Scottish Power experts putting the cost of the damage at £9936.86.

He added engineers had “put themselves at risk” while carrying out repairs.

Adamson, of Kerrera Place, Glenrothes admitted attempting to steal wire cable from Glenwood High on September 6 2020.

He further admitted acting acting culpably and recklessly by cutting the live wire.

‘Lucky to be alive’

Solicitor Martin Maguire, defending, said Adamson had diagnosed mental health issues at the time of the incident.

He said his client had since sought treatment, following a period of compulsory treatment in 2022.

He said: “He has a little recollection of the incident prior to being medicated.”

He urged a sheriff to avoid jailing Adamson due to the steps he had taken to resolve his issues.

William Adamson
William Adamson.

Sheriff Gordon Liddle told Adamson his criminal record showed every type of sentence available but he was, just, persuaded to impose an alternative to custody.

He said: “There’s no way of compensating the public for what you did because it would cost too much.

“Sending you into custody would be an expensive option as well.

“You are lucky to be alive.

“You are lucky to be in this court.”

He ordered Adamson to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work.

