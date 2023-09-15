Fife pair jailed for dealing cocaine and LSD

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife pair jailed for dealing cocaine and LSD

Stephanie Guiry and Blake Priestley were found with the drugs after a house and car were searched.

By Jamie McKenzie
Blake Priestley and Stephanie Guiry were jailed. Images: Facebook.
Blake Priestley and Stephanie Guiry were jailed. Images: Facebook.

A Fife pair responsible for dealing cocaine and LSD have been jailed.

Stephanie Guiry, 27, and Blake Priestley, 30, previously pled guilty to being concerned in the supply of the class A drugs at Fod Street, Dunfermline, and North Road, Inverkeithing and elsewhere between February 12 and November 12 2020.

The cocaine was supplied over the full nine-month period and the LSD over seven months.

Guiry also pled guilty to being concerned in the supply of class B cannabis resin for nearly six months and the class A psychedelic 2C-B for nearly five months, at the Fod Street address and elsewhere.

Priestley admitted being concerned in the supply of THC – a class B drug – at the same address in Dunfermline for nearly six months.

The duo appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court for sentencing.

Car stop led to major busts

Prosecutor Alistair McDermid told the court that on November 17 2020 police were passing a Volvo car in Dalgety Bay when the male driver appeared to “hide his face with a baseball cap”.

Officers carried out an insurance check and found it was only insured for Guiry and they signalled for the car to stop.

They noticed a strong smell of cannabis from the vehicle.

Blake Priestley
The operation began when Priestley was pulled over in Guiry’s car. Image: Facebook.

Priestley told police it was Guiry’s vehicle and he had been heading to her house.

A Louis Vuitton handbag was found in the car containing multiple bags of white powder and a bag with ‘THC’ written on the side.

The fiscal said the drugs in the car included six bags of cocaine with a total street value of £300, 13 LSD square tablets worth £60 and nine packs of cannabis edibles with the appearance of sweets worth £180.

A mobile phone was also found with a message from ‘Stephanie’ on it.

Police raids

The fiscal depute said police searched Guiry’s home later that day.

Among the discoveries were 375 LSD squares with a street value of £1880 and £950 worth of cocaine.

There were tick lists, scales and “thousands of messages on a phone indicating involvement in the supply of drugs”.

Cash totalling £2920 was also found in a safe box.

The court heard Guiry provided evidence to the Crown detailing the involvement of co-accused Priestley.

Stephanie Guiry
Stephanie Guiry co-operated with prosecutors. Image: Facebook.

Defence lawyer Aime Allan said first offender Guiry, of Loch Street, Townhill, accepted responsibility at an early point in proceedings and has made efforts to distance herself from “negative peers” with whom she associated at the time.

The lawyer said: “She explains why she got into dealing of substances but does not attempt to justify her behaviour.

“She showed insight on the wider impact of selling drugs in the community”.

Priestley’s lawyer, Elaine Buist, said her client, of Cluny Park in Cardenden, has a “limited record” with no analogous offending.

The solicitor said he was “aware of the tip of the iceberg he had become involved in” but not necessarily everything in the property, as he did not have regular access to it.

She said: “His position is he was not equally involved” and was “not coping terribly well” during 2020 in the aftermath of a relationship break up and fell back into his youthful use of illicit drugs.

Shouts from onlookers

Sheriff Foulis sentenced Guiry to 27 months in prison, reduced from 39 months due to her early plea and co-operation with the authorities.

Priestley was jailed for 42 months, reduced from 45 months to take into account he pled guilty at the beginning of his scheduled trial sitting.

Sheriff Foulis also made confiscation orders of £1460 for each accused in relation to the cash seized from Guiry’s home.

Following sentencing, some members of the public gallery voiced their anger over differences between the lengths of jail terms given.

One person could also be heard shouting the words “f*****g rat”.

