Angus boyfriend-from-hell posted intimate image of partner online during campaign of abuse

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Angus boyfriend-from-hell posted intimate image of partner online during campaign of abuse

Andrew Rennie also bombarded the woman with 200 phone calls and verbally abused her.

By Gordon Currie
Andrew Rennie.
Andrew Rennie.

A vile ex-boyfriend made rape and death threats before posting an explicit photo and personal details of his former lover online.

However, Andrew Rennie avoided being placed on the Sex Offenders Register as a sheriff ruled there was no “significant sexual element” to his behaviour.

Rennie was placed under social work supervision for two years and made subject to a non-harassment order for the same period.

Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown also ordered Rennie to inform social workers if he was getting involved in any new relationship with another woman.

Air BnB bust-up

Dundee Sheriff Court heard how Rennie, 44, hurled her suitcase and belongings over a banister during a drunken bust-up while the couple were staying in an Air BnB.

Despite him ending the relationship a few months later, he carried on plaguing the woman with more than 200 phone calls in which he made death and rape threats.

Fiscal depute Calum Gordon told the court: “On 19 November 2021 they attended an Air BnB.

“On 20 November the accused started drinking from the morning until the late afternoon when he fell asleep.

“At 5.30pm she woke the accused. He immediately became abusive.

“There was an argument and at 10.30pm she went out into the close because of the tension.

“The accused threw her suitcase over the banister.

“She collected her items and returned. He began throwing items around the room.

“She contacted police but he was released without charge.”

Vile phone abuse and online image

The fiscal continued: “On 4 February 2022 she informed him she would not be spending time with him that weekend.

“The accused ended the relationship.

“Between 4 and 21 February the accused called her 206 times, leaving voice mails and text messages.

“He called her ‘a toxic lying c**t, slut, whore, mutant and spastic’.

“He was threatening to rape and kill her.

He instructed her to prostitute herself.

“He questioned her faithfulness and was telling her he put her phone number on a dating website.

“She checked the website and observed her phone number, place of work and an intimate image of herself.”

Couple met online

Rennie later turned up uninvited at her home.

When he was arrested by police, Rennie, from Montrose, admitted sending the messages and said he did it while he was under the influence of alcohol.

Rennie admitted engaging in a course of behaviour which caused his former partner fear or alarm at various locations around Falkirk and Montrose between November 20 2021 and February 21 2022.

Solicitor Sarah Russo, defending, told the court: “He met the complainer on an online site.

“Reading between the lines there were certain jealousies and issues with trust.

“During the period they were in a relationship he was drinking heavily and he accepts he has had difficulty with alcohol on and off through the years.

“He does understand his behaviour towards the complainer was unacceptable.

“He describes himself as embarrassed and ashamed of his behaviour.”

For more local court content visit our dedicated page, or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Post Thumbnail
Friday court round-up — Hurling crockery at 'Spoons and abuse at Celtic Park
Police investigate after Andrew Rose died falling from a roof at WN Lindsay Ltd, near Stracathro.
Angus granary fined £60k after roof painter fell to his death
The case was heard at Dunfermline Sheriff Court.
Vengeful husband torched BMW in Fife street over affair
Lewis Beveridge.
Teen stamped on man's neck until he passed out in botched Perth robbery
Jamae Boyd at Forfar Sheriff Court.
Seven-times convicted driver drove at 60mph on 20mph Kirriemuir streets
Rachel Barnes fled paramedics and fell into Loch Faskally after being caught drink-driving.
A9 drink-driver stripped to underwear, swam into loch and was rescued by passing kayaker
Katrina Stewart caused the Kirkton blaze by lighting a barbecue inside a caravan. Image: Facebook/ DC Thomson.
Soot-covered Dundee woman who lit barbecue in pensioner's caravan sentenced
David Dickie.
No jail time for disgraced SSE project manager caught with 'sadistic' child abuse images…
Post Thumbnail
Thursday court round-up — Cocaine driver and blood assault
James Maxwell was jailed for five years.
Fife loner jailed after researching school atrocities online and buying gun and ammunition