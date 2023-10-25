Have delays on the A9 north of Dunkeld suddenly been fixed?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Have delays on the A9 north of Dunkeld suddenly been fixed?

After Monday's 'unacceptable' queues, the following day was very different.

Stephen Eighteen By Stephen Eighteen
A9 near Dunkeld.
There were delays on the A9 near Dunkeld. Image: Google Street View

MSPs have vowed to keep a “close eye” on the A9 in Highland Perthshire after traffic congestion dramatically eased.

On Monday there were calls for roadworks north of Dunkeld to be halted after drivers faced “unacceptable” queues – with some schoolchildren not getting home until 6.30pm.

With rolling traffic lights in place until March 2024 it looked as though A9 road users would face a grim winter of hold-ups.

But there was a significant improvement on Tuesday, with journey times back to normal.

Motorists are now hoping that the previous day’s congestion was just a blip, as Scottish Gas Networks (SGN) began work to install a new gas pipeline.

‘Markedly different’ day after A9 delays

One of those affected on Monday was the Enchanted Forest, which has already lost four days of trading this month due to two storms.

But the Pitlochry attraction breathed a sigh of relief on Tuesday when the roads suddenly returned to normal.

The Enchanted Forest has been called off
The Enchanted Forest has been hampered by bad weather and congestion this year. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

“Last night was markedly different,” a spokesperson said.

“We’re not sure what they did to fix it, but the delays near the entrance to the Hermitage were at most one minute and traffic flowed easily, in both directions.

“Staff managed to get to work on time, as did our buses.

“Well done to SGN for listening and responding quickly to the situation.”

Has A90 reopening improved the Dunkeld stretch?

One possible reason for the sudden improvement on the road is the reopening of the A90 between Forfar and Brechin.

The thoroughfare remained closed on Monday due to Storm Babet.

Murdo Fraser will ‘keep an eye’ on A9 congestion. Image: Andrew Cowan/Scottish Parliament

Conservative MSP Murdo Fraser and his SNP counterpart John Swinney both called for SGN to take action in response to delays on the A9 at the beginning of the week.

He said on Tuesday: “I spoke to Transport Scotland about the issue yesterday when they told me they believed that the congestion on the A9 should ease with the re-opening of the A90.

“I had been contacted by several irate constituents on Monday and Tuesday – some of whom had to endure more than three hours’ travelling time to reach their destination.

“The traffic situation does seem to have now improved but we will be keeping a very close eye on it.”

SGN pleased at ‘minimal’ traffic delays

SGN would not specify whether it had made changes to improve traffic flows on the A9.

“We’d like to apologise for the disruption caused to motorists and residents which occurred initially when phase two of our project began on Monday,” a spokesperson said.

“We’re pleased to see that traffic delays are minimal currently.

“The project involves essential upgrade work to ensure a continued safe and reliable gas supply to the local area.

“It is being undertaken by our contractor Morrison Energy Services.

“While there is no ideal time to work in the A9, this project was planned in close consultation with our contractor, BEAR Scotland and Transport Scotland to keep disruption levels as low as possible.”

More from Perth & Kinross

Perth leisure pool.
Perth Leisure Pool closed all weekend due to contamination
Google traffic data showing delays on the A90 at Inchture. Image: Google Maps
Drivers face delays on A90 at Inchture as pressure on roads network continues
death of Fife firefighter
'Deep sadness' at death of Kinross firefighter and Fife rugby player
Traffic queues on the A9 during the roadworks near Dunkeld. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
John Swinney claims he's being 'ignored' by gas firm in requests to halt A9…
3
Flooding on the Viewfield Road in Glenrothes on Friday, October 27 2023.
Heavy rain now set to last until Monday night as ANOTHER warning issued for…
Lewis Beveridge.
Teen stamped on man's neck until he passed out in botched Perth robbery
Met Office yellow rain alert area on October 27 2023.
Rain warning extended into Perth and parts of Fife as more flood warnings issued
American tourist Scott Johnson walks through the flood water to get to the abandoned hire car on the A923 Coupar Angus to Blairgowrie - Saturday 21st October 2023 Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Road closures return to Perth and Kinross due to heavy rain
Rachel Barnes fled paramedics and fell into Loch Faskally after being caught drink-driving.
A9 drink-driver stripped to underwear, swam into loch and was rescued by passing kayaker
Fergus McCallum next to busy A9 at Pitlochry as blurred lorry and van go past
Pitlochry A9 flood repairs are matter of life and death, say locals

Conversation