Home News Perth & Kinross

Storm Babet: Enchanted Forest cancelled due to ‘unsafe’ conditions

The annual Perthshire lights show has been cancelled for the second time this autumn.

Stephen Eighteen By Stephen Eighteen
Thursday's Enchanted Forest event has been cancelled due to Storm Babet. Image: Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Thursday's Enchanted Forest event has been cancelled due to Storm Babet. Image: Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Thursday’s Enchanted Forest event in Pitlochry has been cancelled due to Storm Babet.

A statement issued by the annual Perthshire lights show said: “Our operations team met on site this morning to assess the site conditions in light of the amber weather warning.

“In the interest of public safety, they have confirmed that it is not safe for the show to go ahead this evening.

“Regrettably tonight’s event, Thursday 19th October, has been cancelled.”

Enchanted Forest ‘unable to confirm’ future dates

Agent See Tickets will be contacting all affected customers in the next 24 hours regarding refunds, transferring to an alternative date or moving bookings to 2024.

“If you were due to attend tonight, please be patient and check your inboxes tomorrow,” the statement added.

The area is under two separate Met Office weather warnings that both expire on Friday.

An amber warning for rain is in place until 6pm and a yellow wind alert lasts until noon.

The statement continued: “Please note, we are as yet unable to confirm if any future dates are cancelled.

“Please check our website on the morning you are due to attend for updates relating to that day.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

It is the second time this autumn that adverse weather has forced the Enchanted Forest to cancel dates.

The event was called off on October 7 and 8 due to heavy rain over the weekend.

  • You can follow live updates on the impact of Storm Babet across Tayside and Fife HERE.

