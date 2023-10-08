Enchanted Forest cancelled for second night due to safety fears

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Enchanted Forest cancelled for second night due to safety fears

Organisers announced the Sunday show will no longer go ahead after a review of the weather situation and the conditions on site.

By Laura Devlin
Sunday's Enchanted Forest show has been called off
Sunday's Enchanted Forest show has been called off Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Pitlochry’s Enchanted Forest has been cancelled for a second night due to safety fears.

Organisers announced the Sunday show will no longer go ahead after a review of the weather situation and the conditions on site deemed it unsafe.

Heavy rain has battered the region over the weekend, leading to severe flooding in and around Perthshire.

The cancellation of the Sunday show comes less than 24-hours after organisers pulled the plug on Saturday’s event at the 11th hour.

Lily, 6 and Kelisse, 9 Telfer on the stepping stones at a previous show. Image: Mhairi Edwards.

This sparked frustration from those planning on attending the event, with some travelling from as far as Fraserburgh.

Writing on social media, Stephanie McIntosh said: “Are you actually kidding? We’ve driven from Fraserburgh this morning on the advice that any decisions made would be made by 11am.

“You have already risked the safety of everyone who has already travelled to the event. One hour before it’s due to happen.

“Pathetic management. This call should have been made 10 hours ago.”

A light projection over Loch Dunmore shows ‘Solas. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA.

Confirming Sunday’s cancellation, organisers said customers would be able to exchange their tickets for different date or request a refund.

A spokesperson for The Enchanted Forest said: “Taking into consideration a number of factors including the weather situation in and around Pitlochry, the number of transport incidents, personnel requirements to operate the event safely, and the current conditions on site, it has been deemed no longer safe to proceed with the event.

“We are sorry for any inconvenience caused by this decision but we are sure you will understand that the safety of our staff and visitors is of the utmost importance.

“All visitors booked to attend tonight will receive communication direct from SEE Tickets on Monday 9th October to enable you to exchange your tickets to an available remaining date or, if no dates are suitable, request a refund.”

More from Perth & Kinross

Jennifer Little
Devastated family pay tribute to 'loving' mum who died at Perth pool
To go with story by Ben MacDonald. Flooding at North Inch. Picture shows; Flooding. Perth. Supplied by Supplied Date; 08/10/2023
Severe flooding hits Perth and Kinross as police urge people to stay at home
The number of people who smoke in Dundee, Angus and Fife is above the Scottish average. Image: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire
How many people smoke in your area? Tayside and Fife numbers revealed
Emergency services at Bute Drive, Perth
Woman in hospital after fire in Perth property
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Flooding Picture shows; B486. N/A. Supplied by Google Maps Date; Unknown
Highland Perthshire road closed due to flooding
The Enchanted Forest has been called off
Enchanted Forest's Saturday show called off by organisers
Christopher Rennie once stood for election in Highland Perthshire. Image: Facebook.
Perth ex-Lib Dem candidate who attacked eight police officers is jailed
Bill from the Hilton Wild Boar stall at Perth Farmers’ Market yesterday.
Family's campaign after Perth solicitor fined £5k over dad's death bed deal
Wind and rain disrupts train journeys in Tayside.
Trains between Perth and Inverness cancelled this weekend due to extreme rainfall
Perth city centre.
Two Perth eateries announce closures on same day in blow to city centre
2

Conversation