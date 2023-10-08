Enchanted Forest cancelled for second night due to safety fears

Pitlochry’s Enchanted Forest has been cancelled for a second night due to safety fears.

Organisers announced the Sunday show will no longer go ahead after a review of the weather situation and the conditions on site deemed it unsafe.

Heavy rain has battered the region over the weekend, leading to severe flooding in and around Perthshire.

The cancellation of the Sunday show comes less than 24-hours after organisers pulled the plug on Saturday’s event at the 11th hour.

This sparked frustration from those planning on attending the event, with some travelling from as far as Fraserburgh.

Writing on social media, Stephanie McIntosh said: “Are you actually kidding? We’ve driven from Fraserburgh this morning on the advice that any decisions made would be made by 11am.

“You have already risked the safety of everyone who has already travelled to the event. One hour before it’s due to happen.

“Pathetic management. This call should have been made 10 hours ago.”

Confirming Sunday’s cancellation, organisers said customers would be able to exchange their tickets for different date or request a refund.

A spokesperson for The Enchanted Forest said: “Taking into consideration a number of factors including the weather situation in and around Pitlochry, the number of transport incidents, personnel requirements to operate the event safely, and the current conditions on site, it has been deemed no longer safe to proceed with the event.

“We are sorry for any inconvenience caused by this decision but we are sure you will understand that the safety of our staff and visitors is of the utmost importance.

“All visitors booked to attend tonight will receive communication direct from SEE Tickets on Monday 9th October to enable you to exchange your tickets to an available remaining date or, if no dates are suitable, request a refund.”