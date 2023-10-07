Enchanted Forest’s Saturday show called off by organisers

Pitlochry’s Enchanted Forest will not take place this evening.

Despite informing customers that the event would go ahead earlier on Saturday morning, it has now been announced that it will no longer take place.

In a statement on social media, the organisers said: “Following an emergency meeting of our health and safety team on site this afternoon, the regrettable decision has been taken to cancel tonight’s event.

“Tonight’s show will not go ahead.

“This decision was reached based on a number of factors that arose as the day evolved including the current conditions on site, the weather situation in and around Pitlochry, as well as the personnel requirements to operate the event safely.

“Taking all things into consideration it was deemed no longer safe to proceed.

“We are sorry for any inconvenience caused by this decision but we are sure you will understand that the safety of our staff and visitors is of the utmost importance.

“All visitors booked to attend tonight will receive communication direct from SEE Tickets on Monday 9th October to enable you to exchange your tickets to an available remaining date or, if no dates are suitable, request a refund.”

Customers react in anger to cancellation announcement

People who were scheduled to attend the show have reacted with anger online.

Stephanie McIntosh said: “Are you actually kidding? We’ve driven from Fraserburgh this morning on the advice that any decisions made would be made by 11am.

“You have already risked the safety of everyone who has already travelled to the event. One hour before it’s due to happen.

“Pathetic management. This call should have been made 10 hours ago.”

Gillian Smith said: “Seven miles from Pitlochry as we read this.

“All geared up based on the earlier decision to go ahead.

“The weather hasn’t changed, the forecast hasn’t changed.

“Really poor to have made this decision so late knowing folk would be well on their way.”

Liam Smith added: “People have been posting all day saying it needed to be cancelled and you have been adamant it’s going ahead.

“Now people are on their way and you cancel it. The weather has been forecast for days. Unbelievable.”

Organisers offer advice to customers who couldn’t travel

The earlier statement offered advice for those unable to travel this evening.

It reads: “For those visitors who have decided not to travel to Pitlochry due to the amber weather warning, or flooding in their local area, as an exception we will offer the option to exchange your tickets for another available date between 9th October and 5th November.

“If you are due to attend this evening’s show, we will contact you on Monday 9th October with details on how to select your new date.”

It was also mentioned that those who can’t make the event due to train cancellations. may be eligible to claim a refund through a Ticketplan insurance policy.

The Courier attended a preview night for the Enchanted Forest earlier this week, calling the event ‘mesmerising’.