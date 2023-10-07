Enchanted Forest’s Saturday show called off by organisers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Enchanted Forest’s Saturday show called off by organisers

The Pitlochry event's health and safety team pulled the plug on the event on Saturday afternoon.

By Ben MacDonald
The Enchanted Forest has been called off
Saturday's show has been called off. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Pitlochry’s Enchanted Forest will not take place this evening.

Despite informing customers that the event would go ahead earlier on Saturday morning, it has now been announced that it will no longer take place.

In a statement on social media, the organisers said: “Following an emergency meeting of our health and safety team on site this afternoon, the regrettable decision has been taken to cancel tonight’s event.

“Tonight’s show will not go ahead.

“This decision was reached based on a number of factors that arose as the day evolved including the current conditions on site, the weather situation in and around Pitlochry, as well as the personnel requirements to operate the event safely.

“Taking all things into consideration it was deemed no longer safe to proceed.

“We are sorry for any inconvenience caused by this decision but we are sure you will understand that the safety of our staff and visitors is of the utmost importance.

“All visitors booked to attend tonight will receive communication direct from SEE Tickets on Monday 9th October to enable you to exchange your tickets to an available remaining date or, if no dates are suitable, request a refund.”

Customers react in anger to cancellation announcement

People who were scheduled to attend the show have reacted with anger online.

Stephanie McIntosh said: “Are you actually kidding? We’ve driven from Fraserburgh this morning on the advice that any decisions made would be made by 11am.

“You have already risked the safety of everyone who has already travelled to the event. One hour before it’s due to happen.

“Pathetic management. This call should have been made 10 hours ago.”

Saturday's Enchanted Forest show has been called off
Customers have reacted angrily to the announcement. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Gillian Smith said: “Seven miles from Pitlochry as we read this.

“All geared up based on the earlier decision to go ahead.

“The weather hasn’t changed, the forecast hasn’t changed.

“Really poor to have made this decision so late knowing folk would be well on their way.”

Liam Smith added: “People have been posting all day saying it needed to be cancelled and you have been adamant it’s going ahead.

“Now people are on their way and you cancel it. The weather has been forecast for days. Unbelievable.”

Organisers offer advice to customers who couldn’t travel

The earlier statement offered advice for those unable to travel this evening.

It reads: “For those visitors who have decided not to travel to Pitlochry due to the amber weather warning, or flooding in their local area, as an exception we will offer the option to exchange your tickets for another available date between 9th October and 5th November.

“If you are due to attend this evening’s show, we will contact you on Monday 9th October with details on how to select your new date.”

It was also mentioned that those who can’t make the event due to train cancellations. may be eligible to claim a refund through a Ticketplan insurance policy.

The Courier attended a preview night for the Enchanted Forest earlier this week, calling the event ‘mesmerising’.

