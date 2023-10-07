Highland Perthshire road closed due to flooding

A Highland Perthshire road is closed due to flooding as heavy rain continues to fall across the region.

Perth and Kinross Council have confirmed the B846 Aberfeldy to Weem is being closed due to flooding at The Avenue.

Traffic Scotland is also reporting the the A9 at Greenloaning is partially blocked southbound due to flooding.

The B846 Aberfeldy to Weem is being closed due to Flooding at The Avenue. — Perth and Kinross Council (@PerthandKinross) October 7, 2023

The disruption comes as torrential rain continues to fall across Tayside and Fife, with Police Scotland advising people against “unessaery travel”.

Sporting events, including the Dundee versus Ross County match and the third round of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship have also been cancelled.

A yellow weather warning for rain will remain in place for Tayside and Fife until Sunday.