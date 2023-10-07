Woman in hospital after fire in Perth property

A woman has been taken to hospital after a fire at a Perth property.

Emergency services were called to Bute Drive just after 2pm on Saturday afternoon after reports of a fire.

Police have confirmed that a woman has been sent to Ninewells Hospital for treatment.

One eyewitness said: “There were three fire engines, three police vehicles, two ambulances, a paramedic car and a fire service officer’s car.

“Fire crews had obviously been tackling the fire using breathing apparatus and had been taking water from nearby hydrants.

“A number of locals had gathered to watch proceedings.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said : “At around 2.25pm, we received a report of a fire at Bute Drive.

“A woman was taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee for treatment. Enquiries are ongoing.”

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received a call at 2.13pm.

“We have three appliances in attendance, two from Perth and one from Auchterarder.

“We left the area at 3.45pm.”

Stagecoach East Service confirmed that their number 9 service had to be diverted due to the road being closed.