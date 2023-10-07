Woman in hospital after fire in Perth property

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Woman in hospital after fire in Perth property

Emergency services arrived at Bute Drive just after 2pm on Saturday

By Ben MacDonald
Emergency services at Bute Drive, Perth
Emergency services attend the fire on Bute Drive. Image: Supplied

A woman has been taken to hospital after a fire at a Perth property.

Emergency services were called to Bute Drive just after 2pm on Saturday afternoon after reports of a fire.

Police have confirmed that a woman has been sent to Ninewells Hospital for treatment.

One eyewitness said: “There were three fire engines, three police vehicles, two ambulances, a paramedic car and a fire service officer’s car.

“Fire crews had obviously been tackling the fire using breathing apparatus and had been taking water from nearby hydrants.

“A number of locals had gathered to watch proceedings.”

Firefighters attend the property
Police, ambulances and fire appliances were in attendance. Image: Supplied

A Police Scotland spokesperson said : “At around 2.25pm, we received a report of a fire at Bute Drive.

“A woman was taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee for treatment. Enquiries are ongoing.”

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received a call at 2.13pm.

“We have three appliances in attendance, two from Perth and one from Auchterarder.

“We left the area at 3.45pm.”

Stagecoach East Service confirmed that their number 9 service had to be diverted due to the road being closed.

