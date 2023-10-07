Missing four-year-old from Blackpool known to have links to Dundee

A four-year-old child who has been reported missing in Blackpool is known to have links to Dundee.

Lancashire Police has launched an appeal to find the youngster, named Gerald, who was last seen on Friday.

Police describe Gerald as being tall for his age and looking about six years of age.

He has black hair, brown eyes and a little three lined scar on his left cheek.

He often wears grey crocs with a striped, green trim, Manchester United Adidas tracksuit bottoms and a red navy striped Adidas puffer coat.

If you have any information or knowledge as to Gerald’s whereabouts, contact police on 999.

For non-immediate sightings, email forcecontrolroom@lancashire.police.uk or call 101, quoting log 458 of Friday October 6.