Home News Angus & The Mearns

Efforts to preserve A-listed Angus bridge left with huge hole after Storm Babet

Bridge of Dun has been closed since last week.

By Ben MacDonald
Assessment work takes place at the Bridge of Dun
Workers assessing the damage to Bridge of Dun. Image: Angus Council

Efforts are under way to preserve a historic Angus bridge after it was left with a gaping hole during Storm Babet.

Flooding caused significant damage to the category A-listed Bridge of Dun, which crosses the River South Esk between Montrose and Brechin.

The U444 road that links the two towns is still closed – one of many in Angus still affected by Storm Babet.

In an update on the bridge’s condition on Wednesday, a spokesperson for Angus Council said: “The bridge has sustained considerable damage, the full extent of which will not be known until water levels drop further.

“Based on our current assessment, we are arranging intermediary works to help preserve and secure the structure to limit any subsequent damage while we wait for levels to drop.”

The storm caused a large hole to form in the 240-year-old bridge. Image: Paul Reid

The cost and timescales of a longer-term fix have not been confirmed.

It comes as assessments on the A90 are continuing after the route was damaged in Angus during Storm Babet.

But there are concerns more rain in the coming days will bring further floods to the area.

Bridge of Dun was built between 1785 and 1787, having been designed by architect Alexander Steven.

