Angus rapist jailed for nine years

Brian Matthews attacked one woman in the 70s and 80s and the other between 2020 and 2021.

By Grant McCabe
Rapist Brain Matthews.

A rapist from Angus guilty of attacking two women stretching back 50 years has been jailed for nine years.

Brian Matthews carried out the crimes in Arbroath and Kirriemuir.

Matthews was convicted of two charges of raping one victim between October 1972 and August 1984.

The 69 year-old was further guilty after a trial in Edinburgh of raping and sexually assaulting the second woman between 2020 and 2021.

Matthews was sentenced at the High Court in Glasgow.

‘Distress and horror’

Lord Lake told him: “Apart from distress and horror the women felt at the time, it can also lead to years of misery and anguish.

“The continued distress of the victims was apparent in their evidence.

“One spoke of the helplessness that she felt in the course of your offending against her.

“It is clear to me you treated the women as if you owned them and their feelings did not matter.”

Brian Matthews. Image: Police Scotland.

Matthews, of Forfar, was also put on the Sex Offenders Register indefinitely.

Lord Lake also imposed a non-harassment order banning him from approaching or contacting one of the women for the next 16 years.

Kris Gilmartin, defending, told the hearing: “His position is the same now as it was at trial – he denies the offences.”

Police praise women

Detective Constable Daniel Cogan of Police Scotland said: “It’s down to these women coming forward to report Matthews’ despicable actions that he’ll now face the consequences.

“I want to commend them for their strength throughout the investigation and court process.

“Matthews’ conviction shows there is no time bar to reporting sexual offences.

“Police Scotland is committed to bringing those responsible to justice, regardless of when the offences occurred.

“I would encourage anyone who has been a victim of sexual crime to come forward and report it, knowing we will investigate thoroughly.

We have specially trained officers who will support you throughout, as well as partner agencies.”

