Plans for 40 affordable homes at site of former Perth care home

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Plans for 40 affordable homes at site of former Perth care home

The care home, which closed in 2018, was the last to be publicly run in Perth.

By Kieran Webster
A sign for Beechgrove House in Perth
Plans for 40 affordable homes in Perth at Beechgrove House will go before councillors. Image: Google Street View

Dozens of affordable homes are planned at the site of a former care home in Perth.

Perth and Kinross Council officers have urged councillors to back the demolition of Beechgrove House, off Hillend Road.

It would be replaced by 40 homes available for affordable rent – with a particular focus on providing housing for elderly people.

Perth and Kinross Council controversially closed Beechgrove House Care Home in 2018 as part of a £500,000 cost-cutting plan.

Beechgrove House in Perth. Image: DC Thomson

This was despite more than 2,500 people singing a petition to stop the closure of Perth’s last publically owned care home.

Since its closure, the building has been used by staff for Perth’s health and social care partnership team.

During the Covid-19 period, it was used as a recuperating centre for people recovering from the illness.

Members of the housing and social wellbeing committee will vote on the plans on Wednesday, November 29.

Beechgrove House development would ‘free up’ council housing

If approved, staff currently working in the building will be relocated elsewhere in Perth.

Councillor Sheila McCole, the committee vice convener, said: “One of our highest priorities is to provide additional, affordable and high-quality housing for local people right across Perth and Kinross.

“The Beechgrove site would provide us with 40 brand new energy-efficient and high-spec homes for our tenants.

Councillor Sheila McCole. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“The housing would be a mix of social council rent and mid-market rent, with a focus on the needs of older people.

“This will include wheelchair-accessible housing and homes that are easily adaptable to people’s needs as they grow older.

“The development would also allow some tenants to downsize from large and unsuitable accommodation, which will help to free up housing for other tenants.

“As the elected member who brought the motion to full council asking for the future use of the Beechgrove site to be appraised, I am delighted that we now have an opportunity to progress this ambitious plan to provide much-needed new housing for older tenants and people with specific housing needs.”

More from Perth & Kinross

Corrina Robertson holding up Christmas decorations on Muthill main street
Muthill set for first Christmas lights switch-on
Phil Vivian with the cast of Jack and the Beanstalk at Birnam Arts.
Escape to the Country star to appear in Perthshire panto
David McLean in the iconic 'hardman' video. Image: YouTube
EXCLUSIVE: 'Dundee hardman' remake could be on the cards
John Lizanec's web of lies came apart in court during his trial for killing wife Michelle.
6 crucial factors that secured Perthshire wife killer John Lizanec's conviction
Vintage Veils is one of many great second-hand clothing shops in Perth. Image: MarysiaMac Photography
11 best second-hand clothing shops worth visiting in Perth
Leader of Perth and Kinross Council Grant Laing.
Anger as Perth West project misses out on £10m Westminster funding for second time…
3
South Crieff Road, Comrie.
Cash and jewellery stolen as three Comrie properties targeted in space of 30 hours
Kevin Boyle standing by his letterbox
Auchterarder man rages after Royal Mail delays leave wife without birthday cards
John Lizanec murdered his wife Michelle.
John Lizanec found guilty of murdering wife at Perthshire home
'Gentleman' Paul Hogwood died in Perth Prison.
'Gentleman' St Andrews jewel heist planner died in prison shower, inquiry told

Conversation