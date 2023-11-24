Plans for 40 affordable homes at site of former Perth care home

Dozens of affordable homes are planned at the site of a former care home in Perth.

Perth and Kinross Council officers have urged councillors to back the demolition of Beechgrove House, off Hillend Road.

It would be replaced by 40 homes available for affordable rent – with a particular focus on providing housing for elderly people.

Perth and Kinross Council controversially closed Beechgrove House Care Home in 2018 as part of a £500,000 cost-cutting plan.

This was despite more than 2,500 people singing a petition to stop the closure of Perth’s last publically owned care home.

Since its closure, the building has been used by staff for Perth’s health and social care partnership team.

During the Covid-19 period, it was used as a recuperating centre for people recovering from the illness.

Members of the housing and social wellbeing committee will vote on the plans on Wednesday, November 29.

Beechgrove House development would ‘free up’ council housing

If approved, staff currently working in the building will be relocated elsewhere in Perth.

Councillor Sheila McCole, the committee vice convener, said: “One of our highest priorities is to provide additional, affordable and high-quality housing for local people right across Perth and Kinross.

“The Beechgrove site would provide us with 40 brand new energy-efficient and high-spec homes for our tenants.

“The housing would be a mix of social council rent and mid-market rent, with a focus on the needs of older people.

“This will include wheelchair-accessible housing and homes that are easily adaptable to people’s needs as they grow older.

“The development would also allow some tenants to downsize from large and unsuitable accommodation, which will help to free up housing for other tenants.

“As the elected member who brought the motion to full council asking for the future use of the Beechgrove site to be appraised, I am delighted that we now have an opportunity to progress this ambitious plan to provide much-needed new housing for older tenants and people with specific housing needs.”