Two steak knives seized from drunk man found unconscious outside Perth city centre pub

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Two steak knives seized from drunk man found unconscious outside Perth city centre pub

Mark McPhee appeared to have been the victim of a bottling attack, Perth Sheriff Court heard.

By Jamie Buchan
McPhee was found slumped outside the Robert Burns Lounge, Perth
McPhee was found slumped outside the Robert Burns Lounge, Perth

Police seized two steak knives from a drunk man found unconscious outside a Perth city centre pub.

Mark McPhee was traced by police lying unconscious on the pavement near the Robert Burns Lounge.

The 50-year-old appeared to have been the victim of an earlier bottle attack.

He dropped one of his blades while reaching into his pocket for tobacco.

And when he was searched, officers found a second knife in his other pocket.

McPhee, whose address was listed in court papers as Double Dykes, Perth, appeared in the dock and admitted having two knives in the city’s County Place on July 19 2022.

Lying on the pavement

Fiscal depute Sarah Wilkinson told Perth Sheriff Court: “At about 6.30pm, police constables attended at the locus after receiving reports that a male was potentially unconscious and heavily under the influence of alcohol.

“Officers traced the accused lying on the pavement, near to the entrance to the Robert Burns Lounge.”

The prosecutor said: “The accused was heavily under the influence of alcohol and had a superficial cut underneath his left eye.

“This was believed to have been the result of an unrelated incident whereby the accused was struck by a bottle.”

McPhee appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.

The court heard that McPhee became hostile towards police.

An ambulance was called, Ms Wilkinson said.

”Whilst waiting for the ambulance, the accused reached into his left pocket and withdrew a packet of tobacco.

“In doing this, he pulled with it a steak knife.”

McPhee was searched by officers and a second steak knife was found in his right pocket.

“The accused was cautioned and charged,” the fiscal depute said.

Sheriff Jennifer Bain KC deferred sentence for background reports until February 6.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

McPhee was found slumped outside the Robert Burns Lounge, Perth
Animal ban for Perthshire farmer who neglected cattle and pigs
McPhee was found slumped outside the Robert Burns Lounge, Perth
Monday court round-up — Deadly Covid tester and a tale of two pubs
South Street in Glenrothes.
Man, 37, appears in court accused of attempted murder in Glenrothes
McPhee was found slumped outside the Robert Burns Lounge, Perth
Bouncer fined for attacking customer at Montrose nightclub
McPhee was found slumped outside the Robert Burns Lounge, Perth
Dundee murderer caught with deadly weapon made from Covid tester at HMP Perth
McPhee was found slumped outside the Robert Burns Lounge, Perth
Lochgelly drug dealer jailed over anti-English clash with police after suspected drink-drive smash
McPhee was found slumped outside the Robert Burns Lounge, Perth
Fuel fraudster offered to fill up strangers' cars in Dundee and Perth - then…
Dundee Sheriff Court
Dundee man attacked shopkeeper during racist tirade at Whitfield post office
Alex Gibson.
Perthshire man threatened to 'crucify' wife in chilling WhatsApp texts
McPhee was found slumped outside the Robert Burns Lounge, Perth
Friday court round-up — Black-out driver and Ring driller