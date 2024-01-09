Two steak knives seized from drunk man found unconscious outside Perth city centre pub

Police seized two steak knives from a drunk man found unconscious outside a Perth city centre pub.

Mark McPhee was traced by police lying unconscious on the pavement near the Robert Burns Lounge.

The 50-year-old appeared to have been the victim of an earlier bottle attack.

He dropped one of his blades while reaching into his pocket for tobacco.

And when he was searched, officers found a second knife in his other pocket.

McPhee, whose address was listed in court papers as Double Dykes, Perth, appeared in the dock and admitted having two knives in the city’s County Place on July 19 2022.

Lying on the pavement

Fiscal depute Sarah Wilkinson told Perth Sheriff Court: “At about 6.30pm, police constables attended at the locus after receiving reports that a male was potentially unconscious and heavily under the influence of alcohol.

“Officers traced the accused lying on the pavement, near to the entrance to the Robert Burns Lounge.”

The prosecutor said: “The accused was heavily under the influence of alcohol and had a superficial cut underneath his left eye.

“This was believed to have been the result of an unrelated incident whereby the accused was struck by a bottle.”

The court heard that McPhee became hostile towards police.

An ambulance was called, Ms Wilkinson said.

”Whilst waiting for the ambulance, the accused reached into his left pocket and withdrew a packet of tobacco.

“In doing this, he pulled with it a steak knife.”

McPhee was searched by officers and a second steak knife was found in his right pocket.

“The accused was cautioned and charged,” the fiscal depute said.

Sheriff Jennifer Bain KC deferred sentence for background reports until February 6.

