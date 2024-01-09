Four appear in court after ‘£2.25 million cannabis seizure’ in Dundee

Four men have been remanded in custody after appearing in court charged with running cannabis farms in Dundee.

Xaulino Mataj, 31, and Vilson Bilo, 29, appeared from custody in private.

They were charged with both producing cannabis and being concerned in the supply of the Class B drug at a property in Lorne Street on January 8.

On a separate petition, Adiol Hila, 36, and Indrit Saraci, 26, appeared in private from custody.

It is alleged they produced cannabis and had been concerned in its supply at a flat in the city’s Ash Street, also on January 8.

All four men were listed as being of no fixed abode and required the services of an Albanian translator in the dock at Dundee Sheriff Court.

None of the men tendered any plea and each was remanded in custody by Sheriff John MacRitchie.

They are due back in court in the next eight days.

Police announcement

The appearances came after police announced they had seized cannabis plants estimated to be worth more than £2.25 million in the city.

The force said search warrants were executed in separate areas of Dundee, yielding approximately 3000 cannabis plants.

Detective Constable Chris Grieve said: “This is a substantial recovery and highlights our continued commitment to the Serious Organised Crime Taskforce and the country’s Serious Organised Crime Strategy.

“We will continue to use every tool and tactic at our disposal to prevent the sale and distribution of illegal drugs in our communities.

“Support from members of the public is absolutely vital to our work and I would continue to encourage anyone with information about drugs in their community to contact Police Scotland on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

