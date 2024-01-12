Angus postie keeps job and licence after causing crash on rural road

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Angus postie keeps job and licence after causing crash on rural road

Jamie Hart, who has spent 27 years working for Royal Mail, admitted driving carelessly when he pulled onto the A94 in front of an oncoming car.

By Ross Gardiner
Jamie Hart at Forfar Sheriff Court.
An Angus postman who caused a serious crash while pulling out from an unclassified road has clung onto his employment and driving licence.

Experienced postie Jamie Hart admitted his role in a serious collision on the A94 near Eassie while working on April 17 last year.

Hart, 44, who has spent more than half his life working for Royal Mail, has been assigned the rural route for the past decade.

However, Forfar Sheriff Court heard when the first offender pulled onto the road in his work van at just 5mph, he caused an oncoming hire car to spin 180 degrees.

The court was told Hart’s employment contract would have been ripped up if he reached nine points on his licence – and he already had three live points.

After the removal of allegations he injured the driver of the other vehicle involved and seriously injured its passenger, Hart, of Windmill Brae in Forfar, was fined and given five further penalty points.

Crash

Fiscal depute Elizabeth Hodgson said: “The accused failed to give way and continued out into the path of the complainer’s vehicle.

“On seeing the vehicle pull into his path, the complainer attempted to take evasive action but collided with the nearside centre of the accused’s vehicle.”

Westbound driver John Funze’s car was spun 180 degrees and came to rest in the centre of the road.

Hart, who had been heading northbound, got out and rushed to the the car to check the occupants were okay.

He dialled emergency services himself.

Plea

Hart admitted that on the A94 Forfar to Meigle road, at the unclassified road from Hatton of Eassie to Craigton of Airlie, he drove without due care or attention while in the course of his employment.

Both vehicles were damaged as a result of the crash.

At the time, police confirmed a woman was taken from the scene to Ninewells by ambulance.

Initially, Hart was charged with causing “serious” injury to passenger Rosalyn Maria Funze and injury to John Funze.

Legislation which has been in effect since June 2022 means anyone convicted of causing serious injury by driving carelessly must be banned for at least a year.

However, Hart’s reduced plea to careless driving – without causing any injury – was accepted so disqualification was discretionary.

Examined by Royal Mail

Solicitor Michael Boyd said: “Mr Hart (has) been employed with Royal Mail for 27 years.

“He’s been assigned to this particular route for the past 10 years.

“Obviously, it’s a rural route.

“Mr Hart has travelled that route on a daily basis.

“He’s obviously familiar with this particular route and established a rapport with the customers.

“The road is on a slope. Vehicles tend to come down that area quite fast.

“What Mr Hart explains to me is he was in the process of crossing the road, he looks left, then right.

“He hasn’t appreciated that there’s a vehicle coming from the left.

“His vehicle was examined by examiners at Royal Mail. He was travelling at 5mph.”

Job on the line

Sheriff Garry Sutherland said Hart’s level of carelessness was “somewhere in the middle” of the scale.

He told him: “I’ve listened carefully to what’s been said, in particular to the slightly unusual contractual circumstances of your employer.

“It’s not a matter that I’m considering discretionary disqualification.”

The sheriff imposed five penalty points and fined Hart £500, plus a £20 victim surcharge.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.

