Woman taken to hospital and man charged after crash in Eassie

A woman has been taken to hospital and a man charged following a crash on the A94 near Eassie.

Emergency services were called to Castleton Croft just after 2pm on Monday afternoon following reports of a crash.

The incident involved a car and a van.

Police have confirmed that a woman was taken by ambulance to Ninewells Hospital for treatment.

The extent of her injuries is currently not known.

Police also confirmed that a man has been charged in connection with road traffic offences.

A spokesperson for the force said: “We received a report of a crash involving a car and a van on the A94 at Castleton Croft around 2.05pm on Monday April 17.

“Emergency services attended and one woman was taken to Ninewells Hospital for treatment.

“One man has been charged in connection and a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.

“Recovery was arranged.”

The Courier has approached the Scottish Ambulance Service for comment.