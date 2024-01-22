Biker banned after 73-year-old rider seriously hurt in head-on Perthshire smash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Biker banned after 73-year-old rider seriously hurt in head-on Perthshire smash

Stuart Batty appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted causing Henry Pullar's injuries by careless driving on June 4 last year.

By Jamie Buchan
A 73-year-old biker was left seriously injured following a head-on smash in the Perthshire countryside.

Pensioner Henry Pullar suffered multiple broken bones in the smash on the A85 near Comrie, on the edge of the Dunira Estate.

Fellow biker Stuart Batty appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted causing Mr Pullar’s injuries by careless driving on June 4 last year.

The court heard how the 61-year-old drove his white Tiger Triumph into the path of the pensioner’s Suzuki AN650 “in a momentary lapse of concentration”.

Batty, of Seton Place, Dalgety Bay, was banned from the road and may have dashed his hopes of becoming an official instructor for the charity the Institute of Advanced Motorists, now rebranded IAM RoadSmart.

Road locked down

Prosecutor Elizabeth Hodgson told the court: “At around 4.10pm, both the accused and the complainer were riding their motorcycles in the area, near the Dunira Estate.

“They both approached a double bend in the road.

Stuart Batty appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.

“The accused drove his bike in such a manner that it caused him to go into the opposing carriageway, where Mr Pullar was travelling.

“He collided with the complainer head on, causing both riders to be thrown from their motor cycles.

“Emergency services were contacted and police attended.

“A full road closure was necessary.”

The route was locked down for about an hour, while both bikers were rushed by ambulance to Ninewells Hospital.

Ms Hodgson said: “The complainer suffered fractures to both knees and his right wrist.”

Horrible consequences

A solicitor for Batty told the court: “He is a member of the Institute of Advanced Motorists and had been training to become a instructor on a voluntary basis.

“This was an extremely unfortunate accident which resulted in horrible consequences.

The A85 near Dunira Estate was shut down for an hour.

“He had been on a run with the institute and this was a momentary lapse in concentration.

“He does not think he will ever be on a run like this again.”

“Mr Batty is extremely apologetic.”

She added: “For what it’s worth, he did not walk away from this collision unscathed.

“He injured his knee and was unconscious for a period of time.”

She confirmed her client had no previous convictions.

“It is very much out of character,” she said.

Sheriff Craig McSherry fined Batty £700 and banned him from driving for a year.

