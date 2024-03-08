Abuser from Fife who targeted ex from behind bars avoids being sent back to prison

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Abuser from Fife who targeted ex from behind bars avoids being sent back to prison

Gary Gallacher continued his abuse while locked up and when he was on home leave.

By Vic Rodrick
Gary Gallacher.
Gary Gallacher.

A domestic abuser who kept tormenting his victim from behind bars has avoided being sent back to prison.

Gary Gallacher threatened and abused his former partner over the phone and in person while he was serving time, including while on home leave.

When he was freed from prison he stole designer shoes worth £6,000 and designer handbags valued at £10,000 from her home in a bid to exert control over her, although he later gave them back.

The relentless abuse was fuelled by a paranoid belief she was cheating on him, a court heard.

Gallacher, 34, was handed a community sentence at Livingston Sheriff Court.

He earlier pled guilty to engaging in a course of behaviour which was abusive of his former partner at Castle Huntly, Perth and Shotts prisons, addresses in Cowdenbeath and Dunfermline and at Livingston Shopping Centre between June 1 2020 and February 8 2022.

Smashed up car

Neil Martin, prosecuting, said Gallacher had repeatedly phoned the woman and persuaded other people to contact her on his behalf when she refused to answer.

He kept demanding to know where she was and who she was with, accusing her of being unfaithful in a series of derogatory and threatening messages.

After being freed he forced her to give him the PIN for her mobile phone so he could find out who she had been calling and messaging.

On another occasion he smashed the windows and bodywork of her ex-husband’s Range Rover, causing between £3,000 and £3,500 worth of damage.

Livingston Sheriff Court
Livingston Sheriff Court.

Mr Martin said Gallacher was in a car with the woman when he locked the doors and continued driving for about an hour, refusing to stop and let her out.

On a separate occasion he followed her car and when she stopped, threatened to smash the windows unless she let him in.

More serious allegations deleted from his guilty plea included assaults, threats to stab her, shoot her ex-husband, throw acid at her face and falsely allege she brought controlled drugs into a prison,

Denials he instructed her to place a camera in her bedroom to allow him to spy on her and he threatened to share intimate images of her with others were also accepted.

Sentencing

Chris Miller KC, defending, said Gallacher was “remorseful and ashamed of his actions” and would welcome social work supervision to help him understand the reasons for his behaviour.

The accused earlier promised in a letter to the court he would leave his life of crime behind in order to become a better role model for his teenage son.

Passing sentence, Sheriff Valerie Mays said: “You’ve been incarcerated for a large part of your adult life and you have a significant record, although I note there are no other domestically-aggravated offences.

“It’s clear you have made great strides since you were released and that you’ve reflected on past behaviours and appear to be committed to changing and moving forward.”

She went on: “I also note that this is a serious matter and some of the behaviour took place while you were serving a sentence and on home leave.

“Balancing all of these factor – in particular the fact that you’ve been out on licence and doing everything that’s asked of you, I find I’m, just, able to deal with this by way of an alternative to custody.”

She sentenced Gallacher to a community payback order comprising two years of supervision, a conduct requirement to comply with a rehabilitation programme for domestic abusers and 300 hours of unpaid work.

In addition, she imposed a non-harassment order barring him from contacting or attempting to contact the complainer for five years.

