Inverkeithing bully attacked dogs and assaulted woman while pregnant

An Inverkeithing bully has been convicted by jurors of a string of historic domestic offences around Fife, including attacking a pregnant woman and taking his anger out on two women’s dogs.

Kyran Henderson, of the town‘s Cochrane Avenue, stood trial at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court last week.

A jury unanimously convicted the 33-year-old of four charges and he pled guilty to a fifth offence.

He was convicted of physically abusing a pregnant partner more than a decade ago, including attacking her with boxing gloves.

Henderson was also found to have restricted her food portion sizes and thrown her dog against a wall.

He was convicted of pushing another woman’s dog and admitted following a third woman, who was seeking refuge from him.

Restricted food and threw dog

The jury found he assaulted a former partner on various occasions between April 2010 and March 2011, at multiple addresses in Kinghorn as well as in Uddingston, Lanarkshire, while she was pregnant.

During this period, Henderson struck her on the head and body, kicked her on the body and seized her by the body.

He brandished a knife at her and threatened to assault her with it, seized her by the hair and dragged her by it.

Henderson repeatedly struck the woman on the head and body with a pair of boxing gloves and spat on her.

He also constricted the woman’s throat, restricting her breathing while she was holding an infant.

All this, along with repeated punches to the head by Henderson, left the woman injured.

He was also convicted of acting in a threatening or abusive manner towards her.

On various occasions between October 2010 and March 2011, he made derogatory remarks and controlled her food portion size.

During this period, he also threw her dog against a wall.

More women

Henderson was found to have targeted a second woman between July 2017 and January 2018.

Jurors found he acted in a threatening or abusive manner while at a residential property in Kirkcaldy,

He punched walls and pushed the woman’s dog.

The jury also convicted him of assaulting the second woman on various occasions during the same time period.

Henderson seized her by the throat and compressed it, restricting her breathing and threatened to kill her.

He pled guilty to a fifth charge of acting in a threatening or abusive manner on April 15 in 2021.

He shouted at a third former partner and attempted to follow her into a property in Methil, where she was seeking refuge from him.

Sheriff Elizabeth McFarlane deferred sentencing until April 8 for reports and continued Henderson’s bail.

