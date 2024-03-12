Inverkeithing bully attacked dogs and assaulted woman while pregnant

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News Courts

Inverkeithing bully attacked dogs and assaulted woman while pregnant

Kyran Henderson will be sentenced next month after a jury at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court unanimously convicted him of a string of charges.

By Ross Gardiner
Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
Henderson will return to Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court for sentencing next month.

An Inverkeithing bully has been convicted by jurors of a string of historic domestic offences around Fife, including attacking a pregnant woman and taking his anger out on two women’s dogs.

Kyran Henderson, of the town‘s Cochrane Avenue, stood trial at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court last week.

A jury unanimously convicted the 33-year-old of four charges and he pled guilty to a fifth offence.

He was convicted of physically abusing a pregnant partner more than a decade ago, including attacking her with boxing gloves.

Henderson was also found to have restricted her food portion sizes and thrown her dog against a wall.

He was convicted of pushing another woman’s dog and admitted following a third woman, who was seeking refuge from him.

Restricted food and threw dog

The jury found he assaulted a former partner on various occasions between April 2010 and March 2011, at multiple addresses in Kinghorn as well as in Uddingston, Lanarkshire, while she was pregnant.

During this period, Henderson struck her on the head and body, kicked her on the body and seized her by the body.

He brandished a knife at her and threatened to assault her with it, seized her by the hair and dragged her by it.

Henderson repeatedly struck the woman on the head and body with a pair of boxing gloves and spat on her.

He also constricted the woman’s throat, restricting her breathing while she was holding an infant.

All this, along with repeated punches to the head by Henderson, left the woman injured.

He was also convicted of acting in a threatening or abusive manner towards her.

On various occasions between October 2010 and March 2011, he made derogatory remarks and controlled her food portion size.

During this period, he also threw her dog against a wall.

More women

Henderson was found to have targeted a second woman between July 2017 and January 2018.

Jurors found he acted in a threatening or abusive manner while at a residential property in Kirkcaldy,

He punched walls and pushed the woman’s dog.

The jury also convicted him of assaulting the second woman on various occasions during the same time period.

Henderson seized her by the throat and compressed it, restricting her breathing and threatened to kill her.

He pled guilty to a fifth charge of acting in a threatening or abusive manner on April 15 in 2021.

He shouted at a third former partner and attempted to follow her into a property in Methil, where she was seeking refuge from him.

Sheriff Elizabeth McFarlane deferred sentencing until April 8 for reports and continued Henderson’s bail.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.

