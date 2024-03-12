Kirkcaldy chip shop boss stalked teenager while wife fought cancer at home

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Kirkcaldy chip shop boss stalked teenager while wife fought cancer at home

Aftab Mohammed, 51, is now under supervision after admitting the eight-and-a-half month campaign.

By Ross Gardiner
The charge stated Mohammed stalked his victim at Alfie's Chippy in Kirkcaldy.
A Kirkcaldy businessman stalked a teenage female, while his wife was at home fighting “a number of cancers”.

Aftab Mohammed, 51, pled guilty to an amended charge of stalking at his victim’s home address in the town, as well as at Alfie’s Chippy on Strathkinnes Road.

He is now under the supervision of Fife Council’s social work department.

Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court heard Mohammed told the teen she should see him as “a father figure.”

She attempted to block him on social media and then discovered the tyres of her car had been punctured.

As a result, she had to purchase home CCTV.

Footage captured an incident in August last year, in which Mohammed attended her home and could be seen making stabbing motions towards her tyres.

On another occasion last June, Mohammed turned up at his victim’s home and knocked on the door.

The teenager found him standing in the hallway.

She asked him what he was doing and he said he wanted to see her bedroom.

Admissions

Mohammed, of Torvean Crescent in Kirkcaldy, admitted that between December 2022 and August 2023, he engaged in a course of conduct which was likely to cause the teenager to suffer fear or alarm.

He sent her money, repeatedly attended at her home uninvited and then entered uninvited.

He also admitted demanding to see who was in her bedroom.

Mohammed further admitted repeatedly sending the teenager messages and repeatedly slashing her car’s tyres.

He also threatened he would self-harm and told the teenager it was her fault.

‘Overstepped boundaries’

Solicitor Calum Harris explained a money-lending agreement was in place between Mohammed and the complainer.

He said: “There’s a clear breach of trust.

“There’s a clear difficulty, quite frankly, with the age.

“His wife is very unwell with a number of cancers.

“He was clearly in a very low place at this time.

“He works seven days a week.

“It seems that whatever he thought the relationship was, he’s overstepped the boundaries of it.

“He’s had the jail before.

“He has a wife at home who, if not terminally ill is certainly very ill.”

Sheriff James Williamson imposed a year’s supervision and a two year non-harassment order.

He also ordered Mohammed to pay £200 compensation to cover the tyre damage.

