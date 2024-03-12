Kirkcaldy chip shop boss stalked teenager while wife fought cancer at home

A Kirkcaldy businessman stalked a teenage female, while his wife was at home fighting “a number of cancers”.

Aftab Mohammed, 51, pled guilty to an amended charge of stalking at his victim’s home address in the town, as well as at Alfie’s Chippy on Strathkinnes Road.

He is now under the supervision of Fife Council’s social work department.

Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court heard Mohammed told the teen she should see him as “a father figure.”

She attempted to block him on social media and then discovered the tyres of her car had been punctured.

As a result, she had to purchase home CCTV.

Footage captured an incident in August last year, in which Mohammed attended her home and could be seen making stabbing motions towards her tyres.

On another occasion last June, Mohammed turned up at his victim’s home and knocked on the door.

The teenager found him standing in the hallway.

She asked him what he was doing and he said he wanted to see her bedroom.

Admissions

Mohammed, of Torvean Crescent in Kirkcaldy, admitted that between December 2022 and August 2023, he engaged in a course of conduct which was likely to cause the teenager to suffer fear or alarm.

He sent her money, repeatedly attended at her home uninvited and then entered uninvited.

He also admitted demanding to see who was in her bedroom.

Mohammed further admitted repeatedly sending the teenager messages and repeatedly slashing her car’s tyres.

He also threatened he would self-harm and told the teenager it was her fault.

‘Overstepped boundaries’

Solicitor Calum Harris explained a money-lending agreement was in place between Mohammed and the complainer.

He said: “There’s a clear breach of trust.

“There’s a clear difficulty, quite frankly, with the age.

“His wife is very unwell with a number of cancers.

“He was clearly in a very low place at this time.

“He works seven days a week.

“It seems that whatever he thought the relationship was, he’s overstepped the boundaries of it.

“He’s had the jail before.

“He has a wife at home who, if not terminally ill is certainly very ill.”

Sheriff James Williamson imposed a year’s supervision and a two year non-harassment order.

He also ordered Mohammed to pay £200 compensation to cover the tyre damage.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.