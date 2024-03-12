Mark Fotheringham to Aberdeen FC? Who is Dundee-born coach with Bundesliga pedigree and German legends on speed dial?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

Mark Fotheringham to Aberdeen FC? Who is Dundee-born coach with Bundesliga pedigree and German legends on speed dial?

Fotheringham, 40, boasts an impressive and varied coaching career.

Mark Fotheringham addresses his Hertha players during a crunch Bundesliga clash
Mark Fotheringham addresses his Hertha players during a crunch Bundesliga clash. Image: Shutterstock.
By Reporter

Mark Fotheringham has reportedly emerged as a front-runner to become the next Aberdeen boss, with the well-travelled Dundonian seeking a first crack at management in his homeland.

The Dons are hunting their third permanent boss of the season following the shock departure of Neil Warnock, and the 40-year-old is understood to be among the candidates being considered by Pittodrie chiefs.

Fotheringham is fresh from a spell with the South Korean national team, working closely with their former head coach Jurgen Klinsmann as tactical analyst during the Asian Cup.

He has also plied his trade in all three levels of German football and the English Championship, while exclusively telling Courier Sport earlier this month of his desire to break the Old Firm’s stranglehold on Scottish football.

Here, Courier Sport profiles the man from Charleston with big ambitions.

Globetrotting player

If Fotheringham’s coaching career has been varied, then it pales in comparison to the miles clocked up during his 20 years as a player.

A Celtic academy graduate – emerging at the same time as current Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin – he went on to play three times for the Parkhead outfit.

A youthful Mark Fotheringham in action for Celtic
A youthful Fotheringham in action for Celtic. Image: SNS

A cultured midfielder, he would later represent both Dundee and United among a host of British clubs, Freiburg of Germany, Swiss outfit Aarau and Cypriots Anorthosis Famagusta.

Making waves in Germany

Fotheringham played under Tomas Oral during the German coach’s time as assistant to Felix Magath at Fulham – and it was that connection that afforded him a first dugout role.

Oral made Fotheringham an assistant coach with Karlsruher in 2016 and, following a brief stint as player/coach at Cowdenbeath, the pair were reunited at Ingolstadt.

They guided Der Schanzer to promotion to the 2.Bundesliga in 2021.

Mark Fotheringham, sitting, and Tomas Oral, right, at Ingolstadt
Oral, right, celebrates with Fotheringham

As Fotheringham’s profile continued to build in Germany, Michael Henke – the Champions League-winning No.2 to Ottmar Hitzfeld – stated, “for me there is no one better than Mark in Germany. I can’t speak any higher of him.”

Hertha Berlin heroics

When relegation-threatened Hertha Berlin sent out an SOS to veteran manager Felix Magath in 2022, Fotheringham was named his assistant head coach.

The Scotsman carried out much of the day-to-day coaching and, when Magath was confined to isolation after testing positive for Covid, Fotheringham effectively took charge of the side.

Mark Fotheringham, right, celebrates after guiding Hertha Berlin to a 3-0 win over Hoffenheim during Felix Magath's enforced absence
Fotheringham, right, celebrates after guiding Hertha Berlin to a 3-0 win over Hoffenheim during Felix Magath’s enforced absence. Image: Shutterstock

That included the media duties (in his second language) and guiding Hertha to a 3-0 win over Hoffenheim.

Hertha retained their Bundesliga status, with Magath later noting: “Mark Fotheringham did most of the work. On the bench, in training, in discussions with the players.

Another Champions League winner, former Germany superstar Sami Khedira, said: “He (Magath) made an incredibly smart move with his assistant coach (Fotheringham).

“I rarely see people who can inspire and convince other people at first, and that this man can.

“The players love him, are enthusiastic about him. If you heard the players yesterday: Niklas Stark, Marco Richter, they speak highly of him, and that it was a very smart move.”

Fotheringham, left, gives advice to Magath

Stark, twice capped by Germany, added: “You can tell that the team has been given a jolt. Mark is an amazing guy, and the energy he has is amazing.”

Huddersfield challenges

Fotheringham’s first crack at management in his own right came with English Championship strugglers Huddersfield Town last season.

He was dismissed following four months in charge of the Terriers, winning five games, drawing six and losing 10 – averaging of a point a game.

When Fotheringham arrived, Huddersfield were 23rd in the Championship, three points from safety. He departed with them in 22nd spot, one point from safety and with a game in hand. 

Mark Fotheringham salutes the Huddersfield fans.
Fotheringham salutes the Huddersfield fans. Image: Shutterstock

In his interview with Courier Sport, Fotheringham was defiant regarding his efforts as the club tightened the purse strings around him.

“They are another three managers down since I left, with another £7m or £8m down the drain,” he said. “And the managers that followed me had almost half a million more on wages that I was given.

“That equates to three or four key players. I’ve got no doubt I would have kept them in the league. When analysing performances, we were up on possession, recoveries, counters; everything.

“That was without any investment to bring in my own players and put my own stamp on it.”

Mark Fotheringham, in black, addresses his Huddersfield players
Mark Fotheringham, in black, addresses his Huddersfield players. Image: Shutterstock

Ironically, given who he conceivably could replace at Pittodrie, Neil Warnock succeeded him at Huddersfield and kept them in the second tier.

And following a once-in-a-lifetime adventure with South Korea – delivering tactical briefings to the likes of Kim Min-jae and Son Hueng-min – Fotheringham’s next stop could be closer to home.

