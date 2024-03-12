Kirkcaldy residents ‘scared to leave home’ when Raith Rovers play Dunfermline

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Kirkcaldy residents ‘scared to leave home’ when Raith Rovers play Dunfermline

'More really needs to be done to stop the gangs from squaring up to each other.'

By Neil Henderson
Fighting broke out between Raith Rovers and Dunfermline Athletic fans on Saturday.
Two police officers were injured during a fight between Raith Rovers and Dunfermline fans on Saturday. Image: Scottish Football Away Days

Beleaguered residents in Kirkcaldy say the Fife derby is becoming “a nightmare” after the latest incident of football hooliganism.

Two police officers were injured as rival gangs of Raith Rovers and Dunfermline supporters clashed in Link Street on Saturday.

Footage of the skirmish showed fans trading punches as police using batons tried to keep rival factions apart.

The latest incident comes weeks after a Raith Rovers fan was attacked and injured after the match at Dunfermline’s East End Park in January.

A 17-year-old was later charged in connection with the incident.

Violent clashes between Raith Rovers and Dunfermline Athletic supporters

Meanwhile, in October scores of rival supporters clashed in ugly scenes on Links Street just yards from where Saturday’s violence occurred.

Local resident John MacDonald said many of his neighbours were scared to leave their homes on matchdays due to recent hooliganism.

Fight between Raith Rovers and Dunfermline Athletic fans on Saturday.
Fight between Raith Rovers and Dunfermline Athletic fans on Saturday. Image: Scottish Football Away Days

He said: “I was in Link Street visiting a friend and witnessed the trouble.

“I take my hat off to the police officers on the street who did as much as they possibly could to keep the fans apart.

“You can’t fault them on the front line having to deal with such violence.

“However, given football hooliganism is becoming a regular occurrence when Rovers and Dunfermline play, you think the police would be better prepared and organised to stop such large-scale fights before they begin.

Some residents scared to leave their homes on matchday

“Some of my neighbours won’t step foot out of the door on matchdays as they are scared of getting caught up in it.

“More really needs to be done to stop the gangs from squaring up to each other.”

Another Link Street resident, who asked not to be named, described matchdays as a “nightmare”.

She said: “Derby days are the worst and people round here have become resigned to the inevitability of trouble.

Raith Rovers and Dunfermline Athletic fans fought a running battle on Link Street in Kirkcaldy in October 2023.
Raith Rovers and Dunfermline Athletic fans fought a running battle on Link Street in Kirkcaldy in October 2023. Image: Scottish Football Away Days

“I’ve seen smoke bombs and flares set off, bottles and missiles thrown at each and large groups of men fighting right outside my door.

“Matchday is a nightmare.”

‘This goes way beyond good-natured rivalry’

Another resident said Link Street is the obvious flashpoint as it is where fans exit the ground.

“Many have been drinking and it’s become almost inevitable,” he said.

“I expect police to be wise to it by now but still it happens and especially when these two arch Fife rivals are playing.”

Kirkcaldy councillor, Judy Hamilton, chair of Raith Rovers Community Foundation, said the latest hooliganism was “extremely disappointing”.

Kirkcaldy councillor, Judy Hamilton.
Kirkcaldy councillor, Judy Hamilton. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

“This goes way beyond good-natured rivalry between opposing sets of fans and is nothing more than thuggery,” said the councillor.

“News of fighting between opposing fans spoilt what was otherwise good day.

“I was at the away end handing out goodie bags to women and children in the club’s support of International Women’s Day.

“The atmosphere was good-natured and jovial as it should be.

“I’ve stressed before that Raith Rovers prides itself on being a community club and that work continues.

“But how are we going to attract more women and children to the club when a minority of hooligans are determined to cause trouble?

“I commend the brave police officers on duty who had to deal with the incident.

“Two were injured while they were trying to keep people safe and that really has to stop.”

Conversation