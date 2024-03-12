Kirkcaldy residents ‘scared to leave home’ when Raith Rovers play Dunfermline

Beleaguered residents in Kirkcaldy say the Fife derby is becoming “a nightmare” after the latest incident of football hooliganism.

Two police officers were injured as rival gangs of Raith Rovers and Dunfermline supporters clashed in Link Street on Saturday.

Footage of the skirmish showed fans trading punches as police using batons tried to keep rival factions apart.

The latest incident comes weeks after a Raith Rovers fan was attacked and injured after the match at Dunfermline’s East End Park in January.

A 17-year-old was later charged in connection with the incident.

Violent clashes between Raith Rovers and Dunfermline Athletic supporters

Meanwhile, in October scores of rival supporters clashed in ugly scenes on Links Street just yards from where Saturday’s violence occurred.

Local resident John MacDonald said many of his neighbours were scared to leave their homes on matchdays due to recent hooliganism.

He said: “I was in Link Street visiting a friend and witnessed the trouble.

“I take my hat off to the police officers on the street who did as much as they possibly could to keep the fans apart.

“You can’t fault them on the front line having to deal with such violence.

“However, given football hooliganism is becoming a regular occurrence when Rovers and Dunfermline play, you think the police would be better prepared and organised to stop such large-scale fights before they begin.

Some residents scared to leave their homes on matchday

“Some of my neighbours won’t step foot out of the door on matchdays as they are scared of getting caught up in it.

“More really needs to be done to stop the gangs from squaring up to each other.”

Another Link Street resident, who asked not to be named, described matchdays as a “nightmare”.

She said: “Derby days are the worst and people round here have become resigned to the inevitability of trouble.

“I’ve seen smoke bombs and flares set off, bottles and missiles thrown at each and large groups of men fighting right outside my door.

“Matchday is a nightmare.”

‘This goes way beyond good-natured rivalry’

Another resident said Link Street is the obvious flashpoint as it is where fans exit the ground.

“Many have been drinking and it’s become almost inevitable,” he said.

“I expect police to be wise to it by now but still it happens and especially when these two arch Fife rivals are playing.”

Kirkcaldy councillor, Judy Hamilton, chair of Raith Rovers Community Foundation, said the latest hooliganism was “extremely disappointing”.

“This goes way beyond good-natured rivalry between opposing sets of fans and is nothing more than thuggery,” said the councillor.

“News of fighting between opposing fans spoilt what was otherwise good day.

“I was at the away end handing out goodie bags to women and children in the club’s support of International Women’s Day.

“The atmosphere was good-natured and jovial as it should be.

“I’ve stressed before that Raith Rovers prides itself on being a community club and that work continues.

“But how are we going to attract more women and children to the club when a minority of hooligans are determined to cause trouble?

“I commend the brave police officers on duty who had to deal with the incident.

“Two were injured while they were trying to keep people safe and that really has to stop.”