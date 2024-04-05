Dunfermline man stabbed victim in chest with ‘fishing knife’ after being teased for not having girlfriend

A Dunfermline man stabbed his victim in the chest after being teased about not having a girlfriend.

Lewis Hamill struck his victim with a knife during a struggle at a party in Sligo Street, Oakley, on October 15 2022.

The 24-year-old appeared for sentencing at Dunfermline Sheriff Court after earlier admitting the assault to severe injury.

Fishing blade

Defence lawyer Stephen Morrison told the court Hamill had been drinking alcohol and “being made fun of about not having a girlfriend”.

The solicitor said: “Although fully aware this does not excuse what happened, he did find that to be acutely embarrassing because it was in front of everybody and everyone was having fun about that at his expense.

“He tried to stick up for himself.

“A struggle ensued between him and the complainer, during which Mr Hamill accepts he brought out the knife that was in his jacket and struck the complainer”.

The court heard previously that during the struggle, Hamill was struck in the head with a bottle and one witness saw him holding a knife.

The blade was taken off him and he left.

Mr Shepherd was taken to hospital and found to have a 1.5cm stab wound to his lower chest area, which needed two stitches.

Not armed intentionally

Defence lawyer Mr Morrison highlighted Hamill’s young age and lack of previous convictions in arguing for a non-custodial sentence.

The solicitor said his client, of Broomhead Drive, Dunfermline, has been the victim of bullying throughout his life, though he stressed this is no excuse for what happened.

Mr Morrison continued: “He did not go out armed intentionally.

“The knife was previously used for fishing and had remained in his jacket but obviously he was aware in the lead up to this that it was there, and brought it out”.

‘One chance’

Sheriff John MacRitchie described it as a serious offence but referred to first offender Hamill’s age in sentencing him to 225 hours of unpaid work, a six-month curfew order and offender supervision for a year.

He said: “This offence passes the custody threshold by a mile.

“I am treating you in a specific way because of your age and lack of convictions and giving you one chance.

“If you don’t take that, it will be an easy decision for a sheriff to send you to prison.

“The sentencing range is about two years.”

