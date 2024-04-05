Dunfermline man stabbed victim in chest with ‘fishing knife’ after being teased for not having girlfriend

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Dunfermline man stabbed victim in chest with ‘fishing knife’ after being teased for not having girlfriend

Lewis Hamill struck out after being bullied at a party, his lawyer said.

By Jamie McKenzie
Hamill appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court.
Hamill appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court.

A Dunfermline man stabbed his victim in the chest after being teased about not having a girlfriend.

Lewis Hamill struck his victim with a knife during a struggle at a party in Sligo Street, Oakley, on October 15 2022.

The 24-year-old appeared for sentencing at Dunfermline Sheriff Court after earlier admitting the assault to severe injury.

Fishing blade

Defence lawyer Stephen Morrison told the court Hamill had been drinking alcohol and “being made fun of about not having a girlfriend”.

The solicitor said: “Although fully aware this does not excuse what happened, he did find that to be acutely embarrassing because it was in front of everybody and everyone was having fun about that at his expense.

“He tried to stick up for himself.

“A struggle ensued between him and the complainer, during which Mr Hamill accepts he brought out the knife that was in his jacket and struck the complainer”.

The court heard previously that during the struggle, Hamill was struck in the head with a bottle and one witness saw him holding a knife.

The blade was taken off him and he left.

Mr Shepherd was taken to hospital and found to have a 1.5cm stab wound to his lower chest area, which needed two stitches.

Not armed intentionally

Defence lawyer Mr Morrison highlighted Hamill’s young age and lack of previous convictions in arguing for a non-custodial sentence.

The solicitor said his client, of Broomhead Drive, Dunfermline, has been the victim of bullying throughout his life, though he stressed this is no excuse for what happened.

Mr Morrison continued: “He did not go out armed intentionally.

“The knife was previously used for fishing and had remained in his jacket but obviously he was aware in the lead up to this that it was there, and brought it out”.

‘One chance’

Sheriff John MacRitchie described it as a serious offence but referred to first offender Hamill’s age in sentencing him to 225 hours of unpaid work, a six-month curfew order and offender supervision for a year.

He said: “This offence passes the custody threshold by a mile.

“I am treating you in a specific way because of your age and lack of convictions and giving you one chance.

“If you don’t take that, it will be an easy decision for a sheriff to send you to prison.

“The sentencing range is about two years.”

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Jon Williamson. Image: Facebook.
Supermarket thug who terrorised Dundee staff is jailed
Reece Tucker died in the crash near Glenshee.
Woman overtaken by ‘racing’ BMWs before fatal crash near Glenshee, jury told
The charges relate to the death of Steven Hutton during an incident in Charelston.
Dundee Easter weekend death: Woman and third man appear in court
Post Thumbnail
Thursday court round-up — Pub rampage and drugs raid
Ryan Munro and police at Morgan Street. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson.
Woman faces culpable homicide charge after Dundee window plunge death
David MacLeod at Perth Sheriff Court.
Perth cannabis dealer caught with thousands of pounds stuffed in mattress
Anthony Wilkins pled guilty to dangerous driving at Perth Sheriff Court.
‘Out of control’ drink-driver struck fleeing woman outside Aberfeldy pub
Sali Saliev leaves Dundee Sheriff Court.
Arbroath creep messaged ‘13-year-old' for nude bath pictures
Reece Tucker died in the crash near Glenshee.
Dundee driver denies causing brother's death and injuring two children in Glenshee crash
Steven Hutton, left, and police probing his murder in Charleston, Dundee
Second man in court over Dundee Easter weekend 'murder'