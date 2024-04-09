Police left traumatised after thug tried to throw PC off balcony in Perth

A group of police officers have been left traumatised after a violent thug tried to throw one from a 25-foot balcony in Perth.

Craig Kennedy, who was also convicted of jumping out and scaring women in Perth city centre, punched PC Campbell Cunningham, then grabbed his stab vest and tried to hurl him over railings.

Perth Sheriff Court was told the incident had a profound impact on the officers injured during Kennedy’s rampage.

Kennedy – freed on bail days before the attack – was jailed for two years.

Kennedy, 35, of Carnbo, Kinross-shire, admitted attacking and injuring PC Cunningham to the danger of his life in St Catherine’s Square on January 28 2023.

He also admitted assaulting and injuring PCs Rebecca Miller Kirsten Clark.

Impact on officers

Fiscal depute Stuart Hamilton told the court: “PC Cunningham had some swelling and soft tissue damage.

“PC Miller had an injury to her wrist and was taken to hospital the next day due to the swelling.

“PC Clark had an injured hand.

“It has had a profound psychological impact on officers Cunningham and Miller.

“Both were extremely fearful, due to the height of the locus, the accused’s strength and the level of aggression towards them.

“PC Miller suffered a panic attack – in 14 years with the police it is the first time she has pressed her emergency button.

“The officers have suffered a crisis of confidence.

“It has continued to have an impact on them, in the way they deal with even minor incidents.

“All of the officers who were aware of the incident felt it strike an emotive chord.

“They were fearful of injury to their colleague.”

Terrifying balcony tussle

Mr Hamilton told the court PCs Cunningham and Miller had visited Kennedy’s home to check he was observing the curfew imposed as part of bail orders granted on January 9 and 16.

He was initially co-operative before suddenly flying into a violent rage, which sparked the terrifying tussle on the second floor balcony.

“Kennedy was on a doorstep which was slightly higher and due to his height, was much taller.

“PC Cunningham had his back to the railings.

“Whilst he was being handcuffed and without warning, he punched PC Cunningham to the head, causing him to be momentarily disorientated and stumble backwards.

“The accused grabbed his stab vest and charged towards the railing, pushing the officer to the body.

“His balance was displaced and he had no control over where he was pushed.

“He managed to bend the officer backwards over the railing, which was just over waist height.

“PC Miller pressed her emergency button.

“They managed to push the accused away from the railing and into the stairwell.

“He kicked PC Cunningham and put PC Miller in a wrist lock manoeuvre.

“Other officers arrived and heard PC Miller shouting for help.

“She was being held down and shouting in significant pain.

“He bent PC Clark’s fingers back as she put handcuffs on.”

Jumped out at women

Sheriff William Wood told Kennedy: “Police officers – who are not generally known for their fragility – have been affected by this.

“There was a rapid escalation in events for which only you were responsible.”

Solicitor Mark Hutchison, defending, said: “He accepts it was clearly a distressing matter for those involved.”

Kennedy also admitted intimidating members of the public by standing close behind them and pressing them into confined spaces while muttering incoherently in their faces at the Perth branch of Food Warehouse on January 24 2023.

Last month, Kennedy received a 90-day prison term for menacing women and making “alarming noises” at locations around Perth city centre.

His disturbing behaviour sparked a social media scare as victims posted about their experiences online and urged others to “stay vigilant”.

He pled guilty to three charges of breach of the peace in late 2022 and early 2023.

