Police left traumatised after thug tried to throw PC off balcony in Perth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Police left traumatised after thug tried to throw PC off balcony in Perth

Craig Kennedy grabbed his victim's stab vest and tried to force him into a 25-foot plunge.

By Gordon Currie
Craig Kennedy arriving at Perth Sheriff Court.
Craig Kennedy at Perth Sheriff Court.

A group of police officers have been left traumatised after a violent thug tried to throw one from a 25-foot balcony in Perth.

Craig Kennedy, who was also convicted of jumping out and scaring women in Perth city centre, punched PC Campbell Cunningham, then grabbed his stab vest and tried to hurl him over railings.

Perth Sheriff Court was told the incident had a profound impact on the officers injured during Kennedy’s rampage.

Kennedy – freed on bail days before the attack – was jailed for two years.

Kennedy, 35, of Carnbo, Kinross-shire, admitted attacking and injuring PC Cunningham to the danger of his life in St Catherine’s Square on January 28 2023.

He also admitted assaulting and injuring PCs Rebecca Miller Kirsten Clark.

Impact on officers

Fiscal depute Stuart Hamilton told the court: “PC Cunningham had some swelling and soft tissue damage.

“PC Miller had an injury to her wrist and was taken to hospital the next day due to the swelling.

“PC Clark had an injured hand.

“It has had a profound psychological impact on officers Cunningham and Miller.

“Both were extremely fearful, due to the height of the locus, the accused’s strength and the level of aggression towards them.

“PC Miller suffered a panic attack – in 14 years with the police it is the first time she has pressed her emergency button.

“The officers have suffered a crisis of confidence.

“It has continued to have an impact on them, in the way they deal with even minor incidents.

“All of the officers who were aware of the incident felt it strike an emotive chord.

“They were fearful of injury to their colleague.”

Terrifying balcony tussle

Mr Hamilton told the court PCs Cunningham and Miller had visited Kennedy’s home to check he was observing the curfew imposed as part of bail orders granted on January 9 and 16.

He was initially co-operative before suddenly flying into a violent rage, which sparked the terrifying tussle on the second floor balcony.

“Kennedy was on a doorstep which was slightly higher and due to his height, was much taller.

“PC Cunningham had his back to the railings.

“Whilst he was being handcuffed and without warning, he punched PC Cunningham to the head, causing him to be momentarily disorientated and stumble backwards.

St Catherine's Square, Perth.
St Catherine’s Square, Perth. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

“The accused grabbed his stab vest and charged towards the railing, pushing the officer to the body.

“His balance was displaced and he had no control over where he was pushed.

“He managed to bend the officer backwards over the railing, which was just over waist height.

“PC Miller pressed her emergency button.

“They managed to push the accused away from the railing and into the stairwell.

“He kicked PC Cunningham and put PC Miller in a wrist lock manoeuvre.

“Other officers arrived and heard PC Miller shouting for help.

“She was being held down and shouting in significant pain.

“He bent PC Clark’s fingers back as she put handcuffs on.”

Jumped out at women

Sheriff William Wood told Kennedy: “Police officers – who are not generally known for their fragility – have been affected by this.

“There was a rapid escalation in events for which only you were responsible.”

Solicitor Mark Hutchison, defending, said: “He accepts it was clearly a distressing matter for those involved.”

Kennedy also admitted intimidating members of the public by standing close behind them and pressing them into confined spaces while muttering incoherently in their faces at the Perth branch of Food Warehouse on January 24 2023.

Last month, Kennedy received a 90-day prison term for menacing women and making “alarming noises” at locations around Perth city centre.

His disturbing behaviour sparked a social media scare as victims posted about their experiences online and urged others to “stay vigilant”.

He pled guilty to three charges of breach of the peace in late 2022 and early 2023.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

The use of pyrotechnics - like those which held up a game at Dens Park earleir this season - was slammed by the sheriff. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group)
Sheriff slams 'naive' football fans as teen in court over pyro find before Dundee…
Patryck Szymkum leaves Dundee Sheriff Court. He will return later to be sentenced.
Dundee domestic abuser abducted and terrorised partner and friend who tried to rescue her
Walton clawed at the taxi driver's face. Image: DC Thomson.
Clawing woman tried to 'get to eyes' of Dundee taxi driver in Boxing Day…
Post Thumbnail
Monday court round-up — Jury considers death crash verdict
Nobile followed the girl from Kirkcaldy Bus Station.
Girl, 14, terrified when man followed and held knife against her in Kirkcaldy
Kathleen Carnegie. Image: Paul Reid.
Angus woman stole pensioner's commemorative coin collection
Scott Sivewright.
Crooked Ninewells worker to lose job after wallet theft and driving offence
Levi Taylor
Jail for Fife teen who battered 11-year-old unconscious in stamp attack
Williams brandished the realistic prop handgun at the frightened workers. Image: Shutterstock.
Kirkcaldy construction workers 'ran for lives' after man aimed 'handgun' at them over noise
Kevin Ross at Forfar Sheriff Court.
Dangerous dog scarred Arbroath PC for life in second police attack