Vile Fife sex offender took photos and video of unconscious woman

George McGilvary, 60, was found guilty of two sexual assaults and a voyeurism offence.

By Jamie McKenzie
George McGillvary
George McGillvary was found guilty after a trial at Dunfermline Sheriff Court.

A 60-year-old Fife man is behind bars for sexually assaulting two women and taking photos and video during one attack on an unconscious victim.

George McGillvary used a sex toy on one of the women while she was unconscious on the floor at an address in Inverkeithing.

He took photos and a video as he abused her.

On an earlier occasion at a property in Rosyth, he violated another woman with a candle or similar instrument and his finger.

During this assault he also performed a sex act on his victim.

A trial at Dunfermline Sheriff Court heard both women were under the influence of medication at the time.

‘Damning’ photos

McGillvary, of Spittalfield Road, Inverkeithing, had denied the offending but was unanimously convicted by jurors of the two sexual assaults and a voyeurism offence.

Sheriff Krista Johnson deferred sentence until July 5 and remanded him in custody.

In her closing submissions to jurors, prosecutor Lee-Anne Barclay referred to evidence given by one of the women, via a police statement, that she “had no idea” the sex toy assault had even happened.

However, she later became aware of the images and a video.

George McGillvary
George McGillvary will return to court for sentencing next month.

Ms Barclay stressed the photos were “particularly damning” in relation to consent.

The fiscal depute said: “There are whole minutes between them and they are taken from different angles.

“Mr McGillvary would have to walk round (the woman) lying on the floor and take them.

“You can see for yourselves, in these photos (the woman) has not moved; her body is in the same position.

“Mr McGillvary accepted in evidence in the three minutes between photos she has not moved but he is adamant she is awake and conscious and claims to know that because she is talking to him, making grunting noises of pleasure.”

Ms Barclay said the woman also gave evidence that she had taken around ten Diazepam and was actively trying to end her life.

“There is nothing about that incident that tells us she was in any kind of mood for sexual activity,” the fiscal said.

‘Did not deny’ candle offence

The prosecutor referred to evidence from the other woman, who said McGillvary sexually assaulted her on a bed.

After the attack, the woman questioned McGillvary about a candle and he “did not admit but did not deny it,” the fiscal said.

McGillvary was acquitted of a second voyeurism charge of taking photographs of this woman while she was in a state of undress, without her knowledge or consent, after jurors found the charge not proven.

