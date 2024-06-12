Perth courier ‘infatuated by dark web’ during Covid had phone full of abuse images

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News Courts

Perth courier ‘infatuated by dark web’ during Covid had phone full of abuse images

Michael Somerville from Glenrothes was caught by police at his Inveralmond industrial estate workplace.

By Jamie McKenzie
Man holding phone on dark background
Somerville became 'infatuated by the dark web' and amassed a haul of abuse images during the Covid lockdown. Image: Shutterstock.

A paedophile courier caught in Perth with more than 1500 child abuse images on his phone became “infatuated by the dark web” during the Covid lockdown, a court heard.

Michael Somerville, 48, has been released on bail pending sentencing next month.

He previously admitted possessing indecent photos of children at an address in Glenrothes, at Inveralmond industrial estate in Perth and elsewhere, between September 13 and November 10 2020.

He appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court by video link to Perth Prison, having been remanded after missing an earlier court date.

Phone full of filth

Prosecutor Sarah Smith told the court police traced Somerville, also known as Michael McMillan, in November 2020 at the industrial estate on the outskirts of Perth, where he was working as a courier.

One of his two phones was analysed and found to contain 1,526 indecent images of children.

Three were classed as the most graphic category A kind, with 17 category B, and the rest rated category C.

The fiscal depute said the category A images involved a female child aged between six and 12.

A three-second category C video was also found, featuring an eight-year-old female child.

Dark web ‘infatuated’

Defence lawyer Calum Harris said Somerville’s offending happened “in the midst of the Covid period”.

The solicitor said Somerville was living in a spare room at his former partner’s home and “found himself in a particularly difficult situation whereby he began to experiment with amphetamine”.

“His mental health deteriorated and he became infatuated by the dark web.

“That came to be where he accessed the images.”

The solicitor asked for Somerville to be released on bail, highlighting his client’s lack of criminal record.

Mr Harris said Somerville has fractured relations with his family as a result of his offending.

The lawyer said his client had been on remand for six weeks after failing to attend a court hearing.

“He tells me today the ultimate reason is he was very afraid of being sent to custody.

“He has now dealt with it and tendered the plea”.

Bailed but on Register

Sheriff Robert More told Somerville: “That’s a risk to release you on bail because you might fail to appear again.

“That said, you have a single previous conviction which is extremely minor and non-analogous – not similar to the charge in this case.

“The numbers and categories of images involved in the case are such that, were the court to impose prison, that would be in terms of a number of months.

“So, in all the circumstances I am persuaded the date should be adjourned so that a criminal justice social work report can be obtained with a view to ascertain if alternatives to prison are appropriate.

“I am persuaded you ought now to be admitted to bail again, on standard conditions.”

Sentencing has been deferred until July 30 to obtain background reports.

Somerville has been placed on the Sex Offenders Register for a period to be determined at sentencing.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

