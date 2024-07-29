Fife woman stole thousands from dementia-stricken mum in bank transfer scam

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife woman stole thousands from dementia-stricken mum in bank transfer scam

Sharon Robertson was foiled when her vulnerable mother went searching for a missing bank statement.

By Ross Gardiner
Sharon Robertson
Sharon Robertson at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

A callous Fife daughter must repay her dementia-stricken mother in full after stealing thousands of pounds using electronic bank transfers.

From her home and elsewhere, Sharon Robertson, of Lawson Street in Kirkcaldy, stole a four-figure sum between January and August of 2022.

The 57-year-old admitted that by way using electronic bank transfers, she stole quantities of cash totalling £2,350.

She had initially been charged with stealing £4,280 from her vulnerable mother.

Sharon Robertson
Sharon Robertson sprinted away after being sentenced at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Sharon Robertson
Sharon Robertson sprinted away from Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

Robertson returned to the dock at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court to be sentenced after meeting with social workers.

Her lawyer explained around £900 had been paid back and she was furnished with a compensation order for restitution of the remaining amount.

Missing statement

Fiscal depute Andrew Brown told the court: “By way of background, the complainer is the mother of the accused.

“The accused was provided with access to her mother’s online banking.

“The accused’s mother suffers from dementia.”

Mr Brown explained Robertson has never had power of attorney.

He added: “On July 4 in 2022, the accused’s mother was within her home address.

“She noticed a bank statement was missing.

“She attended her local bank and requested a new one.

“When checking this, she noticed several transactions.

“The (receiving) account was in the name of the accused.

“The police were then contacted at that point.”

In total, Robertson stole £2,350 over a period of eight months.

When she was interviewed by police, she made admissions of guilt and told officers: “I’m so sorry.”

Verbal abuse

Solicitor Alan Jackson, defending, said: “The accused says she’s paid more than £900 (back).

“This lady was not really well equipped to assist her mother in relation to financial matters.

“She has taken money where she has no direct authority to do so.

“She’s accepted her culpability and expressed her remorse.”

Mr Jackson said his client, a first offender who has not been back in trouble, receives regular verbal abuse as a consequence of her crime.

He added she also has difficulties stemming from childhood trauma.

Sheriff Elizabeth McFarlane made a compensation order for £1,450.

She said: “I do expect this money to be repaid.”

After being sentenced, Robertson sprinted from the court building.

