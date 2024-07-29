Fife woman stole thousands from dementia-stricken mum in bank transfer scam

A callous Fife daughter must repay her dementia-stricken mother in full after stealing thousands of pounds using electronic bank transfers.

From her home and elsewhere, Sharon Robertson, of Lawson Street in Kirkcaldy, stole a four-figure sum between January and August of 2022.

The 57-year-old admitted that by way using electronic bank transfers, she stole quantities of cash totalling £2,350.

She had initially been charged with stealing £4,280 from her vulnerable mother.

Robertson returned to the dock at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court to be sentenced after meeting with social workers.

Her lawyer explained around £900 had been paid back and she was furnished with a compensation order for restitution of the remaining amount.

Missing statement

Fiscal depute Andrew Brown told the court: “By way of background, the complainer is the mother of the accused.

“The accused was provided with access to her mother’s online banking.

“The accused’s mother suffers from dementia.”

Mr Brown explained Robertson has never had power of attorney.

He added: “On July 4 in 2022, the accused’s mother was within her home address.

“She noticed a bank statement was missing.

“She attended her local bank and requested a new one.

“When checking this, she noticed several transactions.

“The (receiving) account was in the name of the accused.

“The police were then contacted at that point.”

In total, Robertson stole £2,350 over a period of eight months.

When she was interviewed by police, she made admissions of guilt and told officers: “I’m so sorry.”

Verbal abuse

Solicitor Alan Jackson, defending, said: “The accused says she’s paid more than £900 (back).

“This lady was not really well equipped to assist her mother in relation to financial matters.

“She has taken money where she has no direct authority to do so.

“She’s accepted her culpability and expressed her remorse.”

Mr Jackson said his client, a first offender who has not been back in trouble, receives regular verbal abuse as a consequence of her crime.

He added she also has difficulties stemming from childhood trauma.

Sheriff Elizabeth McFarlane made a compensation order for £1,450.

She said: “I do expect this money to be repaid.”

After being sentenced, Robertson sprinted from the court building.

