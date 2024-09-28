105mph banned drink-driver’s Angus police chase ended in potato field scramble

A banned drink-driver took police on a 20-mile chase through Angus, reaching speeds of 105mph before abandoning his car and dashing through a potato field in a bid to escape justice.

Police were made aware John Johnson was driving up from England to his partner’s home in Portsoy, Aberdeenshire.

Officers parked alongside the A90 close to Forfar spotted him and began to follow but they had to pursue the 23-year-old for more than 20 miles as he drove dangerously, at speed and over the alcohol limit.

Johnson tried to escape down a gravel farm track “in a cloud of dust” but police found his car as the repeat offender fled through a field.

At Forfar Sheriff Court, he was jailed for six months.

Intel bust

Fiscal depute Jill Drummond said: “Police intelligence checks carried out revealed the accused had travelled from England to Scotland on the morning on June 29.

“Various static patrols were put in place.

“At 11.26am, officers were static in a police vehicle at the Phillip garage on the A90 when the accused’s vehicle went past at speed.”

Johnson gesticulated out the window at police and accelerated to 90mph.

Blue lights and sirens were activated but Johnson increased his speed, reaching 105mph.

He drove dangerously close behind HGVs and after 20 miles, crossed the southbound carriageway onto the C37 towards Hillside, on which he reached over 80mph.

The pursuit was abandoned after he was seen driving on the wrong side of the road approaching blind bends.

Ms Drummond explained Johnson was “lost in a cloud of dust” as he drove down a gravel track at Braehead Farm.

Police found the car abandoned in a potato field with the key in the ignition and saw Johnson running across planted fields.

They apprehended him and he later failed a breathalyser test and told police: “I’m very sorry.”

‘Horrendous’ driving

Father-of-two Johnson, who had addresses listed in court papers in both Portsoy and Bedford, was brought to court from HMP Perth.

He is currently serving a sentence at HMP Five Wells in Northamptonshire after being recalled to prison in connection with a 12-month sentence imposed in London in January for similar offending, with an expected release date of December 3.

Solicitor Keith Sym said: “He is disqualified for a significant period of time.

“It’s a horrendous piece of driving.

“He was in a brief relationship with a lady who lived in Banffshire, in Portsoy.

“The likelihood is if this man doesn’t change his ways, he won’t have a licence at any point in his future.”

Jailed again

Earlier in proceedings, Johnson admitted driving dangerously on the A90 and C37 on June 29 this year, with excess alcohol (53mics/ 22).

Sheriff Clair McLachlan jailed him for six months and banned him from driving for five years, after which he must pass the extended driving test.

The sheriff said: “There is no alternative but a custodial sentence, given your record and given this is the second identical offence in the space of a year.”

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.