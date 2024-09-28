Views from charming Perthshire countryside home in Dull are anything but

A home in Dull, with not-so-dull views of Perthshire, has recently gone up for sale.

The home, near Aberfeldy, has five bedrooms and boasts spectacular south-facing views of Appin of Dull Valley.

Uniquely designed, the property dates back to the 1960s and is on the market for offers over £435,000.

Downstairs is a spacious lounge with big windows and a patio door that leads to the garden.

There is also a kitchen, dining room, W/C, utility room and three bedrooms.

Upstairs are two large bedrooms, both with lovely countryside views, and a family bathroom.

Outside is a large section of lawn and paved patio, a greenhouse and garage.

The “charming” home is being marketed by Irving Geddes for offers over £435,000.

Elsewhere in Perthshire, a Crieff penthouse in a former Morrison’s Academy building is also on the market.