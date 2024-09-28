Views from charming Perthshire countryside home in Dull are anything but

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Views from charming Perthshire countryside home in Dull are anything but

The uniquely designed property dates back to the 1960s.

By Kieran Webster
Views from the property.
Carse House boasts wonderful views of the countryside. Image: Irving Geddes

A home in Dull, with not-so-dull views of Perthshire, has recently gone up for sale.

The home, near Aberfeldy, has five bedrooms and boasts spectacular south-facing views of Appin of Dull Valley.

Uniquely designed, the property dates back to the 1960s and is on the market for offers over £435,000.

An aerial view of the property.
An aerial view of the property. Image: Irving Geddes
Large windows in the lounge offer lovely countryside views.
Large windows in the lounge offer countryside views. Image: Irving Geddes
A door in the lounge leads to the garden.
The lounge has direct access to the garden. Image: Irving Geddes
The kitchen.
The kitchen. Image: Irving Geddes
The dining room.
The dining room. Image: Irving Geddes
Countryside views from the hallway.
Countryside views from the hallway. Image: Irving Geddes

Downstairs is a spacious lounge with big windows and a patio door that leads to the garden.

There is also a kitchen, dining room, W/C, utility room and three bedrooms.

Upstairs are two large bedrooms, both with lovely countryside views, and a family bathroom.

Bedroom one.
Bedroom one. Image: Irving Geddes
Stunning views from the bedroom.
Stunning views from the bedroom. Image: Irving Geddes
One of the bedrooms.
One of the bedrooms. Image: Irving Geddes
The family bathroom.
The family bathroom. Image: Irving Geddes
There are five bedrooms at the property.
The property has five bedrooms. Image: Irving Geddes
The garden.
The garden. Image: Irving Geddes
An aerial view of the property.
The Dull home is set in rural Perthshire. Image: Irving Geddes

Outside is a large section of lawn and paved patio, a greenhouse and garage.

The “charming” home is being marketed by Irving Geddes for offers over £435,000.

Elsewhere in Perthshire, a Crieff penthouse in a former Morrison’s Academy building is also on the market.

Conversation