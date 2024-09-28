Property Views from charming Perthshire countryside home in Dull are anything but The uniquely designed property dates back to the 1960s. By Kieran Webster September 28 2024, 9:00am September 28 2024, 9:00am Share Views from charming Perthshire countryside home in Dull are anything but Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/lifestyle/property/5091565/for-sale-dull-home-perthshire/ Copy Link 0 comment Carse House boasts wonderful views of the countryside. Image: Irving Geddes A home in Dull, with not-so-dull views of Perthshire, has recently gone up for sale. The home, near Aberfeldy, has five bedrooms and boasts spectacular south-facing views of Appin of Dull Valley. Uniquely designed, the property dates back to the 1960s and is on the market for offers over £435,000. An aerial view of the property. Image: Irving Geddes Large windows in the lounge offer countryside views. Image: Irving Geddes The lounge has direct access to the garden. Image: Irving Geddes The kitchen. Image: Irving Geddes The dining room. Image: Irving Geddes Countryside views from the hallway. Image: Irving Geddes Downstairs is a spacious lounge with big windows and a patio door that leads to the garden. There is also a kitchen, dining room, W/C, utility room and three bedrooms. Upstairs are two large bedrooms, both with lovely countryside views, and a family bathroom. Bedroom one. Image: Irving Geddes Stunning views from the bedroom. Image: Irving Geddes One of the bedrooms. Image: Irving Geddes The family bathroom. Image: Irving Geddes The property has five bedrooms. Image: Irving Geddes The garden. Image: Irving Geddes The Dull home is set in rural Perthshire. Image: Irving Geddes Outside is a large section of lawn and paved patio, a greenhouse and garage. The “charming” home is being marketed by Irving Geddes for offers over £435,000. Elsewhere in Perthshire, a Crieff penthouse in a former Morrison’s Academy building is also on the market.
