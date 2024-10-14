Dunfermline takeaway boss on register for indecent remarks to two teenage girls

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dunfermline takeaway boss on register for indecent remarks to two teenage girls

Eddie Yan Kin NG pled guilty to communicating indecently with two older children.

By Jamie McKenzie
Eddie Yan Kin NG, Rice Delight
Eddie Yan Kin NG admitted his offending at the Rice Delight takeaway in Dunfermline.

A Dunfermline takeaway boss who made indecent sexual remarks to two teenage girls has been put on the sex offenders register.

Eddie Yan Kin NG, 47, manager at Chinese restaurant Rice Delight in Linburn Road, told a 15-year-old she “could be naked” if she wanted and asked a 13-year-old to call him “Uncle Eddie”.

He appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court for sentencing after earlier pleading guilty to communicating indecently with two older children.

NG made repeated comments about a 15-year-old girl’s sexuality and relationships and inappropriate comments about her being naked.

The girl had asked him a straightforward question relating to clothing and he replied “you could be naked if you want” and to “just wear anything” due to the heat.

On various occasions he also made sexual remarks to a 13-year-old girl by making repeated comments about slapping her bottom.

NG told the girl to call him “Uncle Eddie,” which she was not prepared to do.

He also made multiple references to slapping her bottom but that he “might be sued” if he did that.

NG also alluded to her showing him her “memories” on Snapchat and, when she asked what he wanted to see, he told her “everything about you”.

Police were later contacted and he was interviewed, cautioned and charged and replied: “I don’t know what’s happening, I have not done anything illegal.”

‘Bad joke went wrong’

The offending spanned a period between January and November last year.

It had previously been alleged NG did “touch“ the younger girl’s body “inappropriately” and did “touch her body whilst moving her hair” but these elements were deleted from the charge.

Defence lawyer Brian Black said his client had accepted full responsibility in the context this was “some kind of bad joke that went wrong”.

The solicitor said NG, of MacKinnon Place, Dunfermline, now accepts it was criminal conduct against two young vulnerable people.

Sheriff Alan Findlay told NG: “I have read the papers (NG’s background report) here and it’s a bit concerning but I am pleased to see you have accepted responsibility and the inappropriateness of your behaviour.”

The sheriff put NG on offender supervision and made him subject to sex offender registration requirements for a year.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

