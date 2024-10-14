Dunfermline takeaway boss on register for indecent remarks to two teenage girls

A Dunfermline takeaway boss who made indecent sexual remarks to two teenage girls has been put on the sex offenders register.

Eddie Yan Kin NG, 47, manager at Chinese restaurant Rice Delight in Linburn Road, told a 15-year-old she “could be naked” if she wanted and asked a 13-year-old to call him “Uncle Eddie”.

He appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court for sentencing after earlier pleading guilty to communicating indecently with two older children.

NG made repeated comments about a 15-year-old girl’s sexuality and relationships and inappropriate comments about her being naked.

The girl had asked him a straightforward question relating to clothing and he replied “you could be naked if you want” and to “just wear anything” due to the heat.

On various occasions he also made sexual remarks to a 13-year-old girl by making repeated comments about slapping her bottom.

NG told the girl to call him “Uncle Eddie,” which she was not prepared to do.

He also made multiple references to slapping her bottom but that he “might be sued” if he did that.

NG also alluded to her showing him her “memories” on Snapchat and, when she asked what he wanted to see, he told her “everything about you”.

Police were later contacted and he was interviewed, cautioned and charged and replied: “I don’t know what’s happening, I have not done anything illegal.”

‘Bad joke went wrong’

The offending spanned a period between January and November last year.

It had previously been alleged NG did “touch“ the younger girl’s body “inappropriately” and did “touch her body whilst moving her hair” but these elements were deleted from the charge.

Defence lawyer Brian Black said his client had accepted full responsibility in the context this was “some kind of bad joke that went wrong”.

The solicitor said NG, of MacKinnon Place, Dunfermline, now accepts it was criminal conduct against two young vulnerable people.

Sheriff Alan Findlay told NG: “I have read the papers (NG’s background report) here and it’s a bit concerning but I am pleased to see you have accepted responsibility and the inappropriateness of your behaviour.”

The sheriff put NG on offender supervision and made him subject to sex offender registration requirements for a year.

