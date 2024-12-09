Man appears in court in connection with fatal Kinross ‘dog attack’

A 71-year-old woman was allegedly “dragged along the ground” by a pack of dogs as they attacked and killed her pet.

Prosecutors claim pensioner Yvonne McPhee was injured after being set upon by two Staffordshire Bull Terrier crosses and an American Bulldog Husky in Kinross.

The dogs also repeatedly bit and killed her Shih Tzu dog named Kai, it is alleged.

Alistair MacDonald has appeared in court in connection with the October 20 incident.

He denies two charges of allowing his dogs to be “dangerously out of control” and a further count of permitting one of his dogs to cause danger or injury to others.

‘Three dog attacks’

The 29-year-old is said to be the owner of two Staffy-type dogs called Kushka and Zeus and an American Bulldog Husky named Baxter.

It is alleged that Kushka and Zeus attacked and repeatedly bit two German pointer dogs, Hugo and Molly, in Kinross High Street.

Prosecutors further allege Kushka and Zeus, along with Baxter, attacked and killed Ms McPhee’s dog Kai in nearby Burns-Begg Street on the same date.

It is claimed “in the course of the attack” Ms McPhee was “pulled to and dragged along the ground to her injury”.

MacDonald further faces an allegation that days earlier on October 17, he was in charge of Kushka on High Street when it attacked and repeatedly bit a German Shepherd called Jax.

MacDonald, of Burns-Begg Street, Kinross, pled not guilty when he appeared before Sheriff Neil Kinnear.

A multi-day trial is set to begin on December 17, fiscal depute Stuart Hamilton said.

The case was continued to an intermediate diet on December 12.

The dogs involved have been seized by authorities and are being kept in kennels, the court heard.

