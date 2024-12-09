Man appears in court in connection with fatal Kinross ‘dog attack’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man appears in court in connection with fatal Kinross ‘dog attack’

Prosecutors claim pensioner Yvonne McPhee was injured after being set upon by two Staffordshire Bull Terrier crosses and an American Bulldog Husky in Kinross.

By Jamie Buchan
German shorthaired pointers Molly and Hugo were allegedly attacked in Kinross. Image: Kieran Webster.
A 71-year-old woman was allegedly “dragged along the ground” by a pack of dogs as they attacked and killed her pet.

The dogs also repeatedly bit and killed her Shih Tzu dog named Kai, it is alleged.

Alistair MacDonald has appeared in court in connection with the October 20 incident.

He denies two charges of allowing his dogs to be “dangerously out of control” and a further count of permitting one of his dogs to cause danger or injury to others.

‘Three dog attacks’

The 29-year-old is said to be the owner of two Staffy-type dogs called Kushka and Zeus and an American Bulldog Husky named Baxter.

It is alleged that Kushka and Zeus attacked and repeatedly bit two German pointer dogs, Hugo and Molly, in Kinross High Street.

Prosecutors further allege Kushka and Zeus, along with Baxter, attacked and killed Ms McPhee’s dog Kai in nearby Burns-Begg Street on the same date.

Hugo with owner David Mcilroy. Image: Kenny Smith.

It is claimed “in the course of the attack” Ms McPhee was “pulled to and dragged along the ground to her injury”.

MacDonald further faces an allegation that days earlier on October 17, he was in charge of Kushka on High Street when it attacked and repeatedly bit a German Shepherd called Jax.

MacDonald, of Burns-Begg Street, Kinross, pled not guilty when he appeared before Sheriff Neil Kinnear.

A multi-day trial is set to begin on December 17, fiscal depute Stuart Hamilton said.

The case was continued to an intermediate diet on December 12.

The dogs involved have been seized by authorities and are being kept in kennels, the court heard.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

