Fife stone mason had nunchuck because neighbours’ noise kept him ‘awake for 5 days’

A Fife stone mason caught with a nunchuck by neighbours claimed he had been “kept awake five days” due to noise from their flat.

Simon Millar, 50 has a “difficult” relationship with his downstairs neighbours, Dunfermline Sheriff Court was told.

Prosecutor Azrah Yousaf said, at around 5.30am on November 16 last year: “The neighbours hear the accused shouting and went out to see what was going on.

“He is seen to have a nunchuck in his hands and police are contacted by the neighbours.”

Police arrived half an hour later and took the weapon.

He was charged and replied: “I have been awake five days because of them”.

Defence lawyer Stephen Morrison said Millar had been “on the receiving end of noise … throughout the night.”

Assault

Millar also assaulted a man in the street with a baseball bat-sized piece of wood because he owed him money in Wardlaw Way, Oakley, on August 18 2023.

The fiscal depute said that around 8.20am, he was seen engaging in a “heated” conversation with someone.

“At that point he is seen to pull out a large baseball bat-sized piece of wood… from his jacket.

“He began to swing the wood. He struck him about three or four times.”

The victim put up his hands to protect himself and shouted “stop,” the fiscal added.

The pair fell onto the road and an oncoming car had to avoid them.

Millar eventually got off the complainer, put the piece of wood back into his jacket and went into a nearby pharmacy.

He was still there when police arrived and the wood was found in a nearby bin.

He told them he did not hit the man but “wanted to give him a fright”.

Mr Morrison said the complainer had been a friend of Millar’s and had not repaid him some money despite a number of requests.

Conflict resolution work ordered

Millar, of Erskine Way, Oakley, admitted possessing of an offensive weapon, the nunchuk, and assault.

Mr Morrison said Millar previously had an issue with heroin misuse but according to a social work report, this has stopped and he is on a methadone programme and has removed himself from his previous peer group.

The lawyer said Millar is a stone mason but suffers from chronic osteoarthritis which has impacted his mobility.

Sheriff Susan Duff gave Millar a three-month structured deferred sentence to work with social work on conflict resolution and emotional regulation.

