Home News Courts

Tuesday court round-up — Footballer admits Ladies Day assault

A round-up of court cases from Tayside and Fife.

By The Crime and Courts Team
Post Thumbnail

A footballer has been fined for assaulting a woman on Ladies Day at Perth Racecourse.

Stephen Rennie, a defender for Highland League club Strathspey Thistle, grabbed his victim and told her: “It was just a joke.”

The 27-year-old appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and pled guilty to assaulting the woman on May 18 2023 by seizing her by the head and body.

Rennie, of Cypress Place, Inverness, was originally charged with sexual assault, but prosecutors accepted his plea to an amended charge of common assault.

Perth Racecourse. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Fiscal depute Elizabeth Hodgson told the court Rennie had travelled from Inverness with friends.

“The complainer and the accused were unknown to each other,” she said.

“Alcohol was consumed throughout the day and parties began to speak to each other.

“Mr Rennie has then seized the complainer by the body and face.”

The woman was said to be “upset and shocked.”

Stephen Rennie. Image: Scott Baxter 18/08/2018

Her friends asked Rennie what he thought he was doing.

He replied: “It was just a joke,” before walking off.

The incident was reported to police at the racecourse.

The court heard Rennie, a supermarket worker, offered his “unreserved apologies” to the complainer.

“He and his friends consumed quite a significant quantity of alcohol,” his lawyer said.

“His recollection of events is not particularly clear.”

Sheriff Clair McLachlan told Rennie: “I very much hope that this is a one-off incident and we won’t see you in court again.”

She fined him £480.

Rennie signed to Grantown side Strathspey Thistle last year after spells with Inverness Athletic and Nairn County.

Jail warning for protester

A Stirling man is facing jail for his role in a climate change stunt that put the public in danger.

Lewis Conroy, 23, was part of a group of protesters who scaled facilities at the Ineos plant in Grangemouth and chained themselves to the pipework.

Police officers watch as protesters from This Is Rigged sit on top of an oil tanker at the Ineos refinery in Grangemouth, Fife in Scotland. Picture date: Wednesday July 19, 2023. Image: PA

Falkirk Sheriff Court was told their actions risked causing damage to pipes and the discharge of hazardous substances, exposing the pubic to the risk of injury and harm.

Last chance saloon for racist stunt

A Fife racist who mocked the murder of George Floyd in a vile social media stunt has been given a “last chance” to complete a community sentence or face prison.

Jordon McGhie sparked outrage after posting an offensive image of himself kneeling on his friend’s neck.

Mr Floyd was unarmed and begged for his life while he told police in Minneapolis he could not breathe as former police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck on a road.

Jordan McGhie’s ‘George Floyd challenge’ pic

He died in May 2020 and Chauvin was later found guilty of murdering the 46-year-old dad-of-four.

In 2021, McGhie was ordered to perform unpaid work but was hauled back to Dundee Sheriff Court in 2023 where his community payback order was revoked, and 200 hours of work was reimposed.

However, roofer McGhie, 30, had still failed to complete his unpaid work almost five years on from the offence being committed.

Sheriff Harry Small issued a stern warning to McGhie, who previously claimed he was forced to move from his home because of the furious reaction from the public.

“You have failed twice now to carry out a community-based order and unpaid work,” the sheriff said.

“You have never served custody before.

“You have already had unpaid work, supervision and if a tag doesn’t work then another sheriff may have no choice but to send you to custody and it will be nobody else’s fault but your own.

“This is the last chance saloon.”

McGhie, of Bank Place, Leslie, has a previous conviction for racially-aggravated abuse dating back to 2011 when he was 17.

It was previously revealed how the caption on the image – circulated on Snapchat – stated: “George Floyd Challenge 2020. Raise awareness.”

Solicitor Lee Qumsieh said previously: He saw this challenge and foolishly decided to take part.

“He posted the image in question.

“Immediately his social media accounts met with a significant backlash from members of the public, which included threats of violence towards him.

“Given the reaction he then looked at the video.

“When he saw it he was devastated by what he posted and immediately took it down from social media.

“He has had to relocate and has moved to a different part of Fife because he was getting so much grief and abuse because of this.”

McGhie was placed on a restriction of liberty order designed to keep him indoors between 7pm and 7am for three months.

Dog attack trial

A woman has told a court how she watched in horror as her “beloved pup” was savaged to death by two larger dogs.

Yvonne McPhee wept as she recalled how her Shih Tzu called Kai was thrown about “like a rag doll” after being pounced on by two bull-type dogs in Kinross.

The 71-year-old said: “I have never experienced grief like it”.

Perth Sheriff Court.

Ms McPhee gave evidence on day one of the trial of Alistair MacDonald, who is accused of allowing the dogs to be “dangerously out of control” on October 20 last year.

The 29-year-old is said to be the owner of two Staffy-types called Kushka and Zeus, and an American Bulldog named Baxter.

It is alleged that Kushka, Zeus and Baxter attacked and killed Kai in Burns-Begg Street, while Ms McPhee was pulled and dragged along the ground.

Prosecutors also alleged that Kushka and Zeus also repeatedly bit two German pointer dogs, Hugo and Molly, on the same date.

MacDonald, of Burns-Begg Street, denies all charges.

Slate hurler

A man has admitted hurling roof slates at police during a stand-off with officers in Arbroath.

Derek Forbes, of the town’s McGregor’s Walk, pled guilty to five charges when he appeared at Forfar Sheriff Court.

On September 28 last year, he acted in a threatening or abusive manner by repeatedly banging on the door of a flat in Arbroath’s James Street, attending uninvited, refusing to desist when asked, shouting, swearing and pushing a woman inside.

After making his way onto the roof, he again acted in a threatening or abusive manner by refusing to come down, shouting, swearing and throwing slates towards police while making abusive and derogatory remarks.

He admitted assaulting a detective constable in attendance by throwing slates at him and repeatedly punching him on the head, injuring him.

The 47-year-old also made racial remarks to another police officer.

His lawyer Billy Rennie said: “He has certain involvement with services.”

Sheriff Eric Brown deferred sentencing until March 13 for reports.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

