News / Courts Sheriff fines Dundee grandad for driving at children who ‘terrorised’ him for years By Ciaran Shanks August 12 2021, 8.00am Updated: August 12 2021, 12.33pm Nelson claimed his life on Grampian Gardens had been made a misery A grandfather who drove at two youths and knocked them off an electric scooter has been fined £1,600. Dundee Sheriff Court heard how Alan Nelson, 53, and his disabled wife had been terrorised by the youths for years prior to the incident in January. Their home on Grampian Gardens had been egged, targeted with stones and had a golf flag shoved through the letterbox. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]