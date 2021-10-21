Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Dundee

Dundee industrial park fire ’caused by fracture in gas bottle’

By Amie Flett
October 21 2021, 11.48am Updated: October 21 2021, 3.45pm
Police has cordoned off Camperdown Industrial Park following the fire.

A business is to carry out an investigation into a fire which began at its Dundee dealership in Camperdown Industrial Park.

Emergency services were called to attended a fire at motor dealership, A.M Phillip Trucktech, on Wednesday morning.

Emergency services were sent to tackle the fire.

Fire services received the call at around 8.45am and were tackling the blaze until around 2pm.

Police had cordoned off the entrance and surrounding areas of George Buckman Drive in Camperdown Industrial Park and advised locals to avoid the area.

Internal investigation

A spokesman for A.M Phillip says the source of the fire has been established.

He said: “It was just a gas bottle with a small fracture.

“Investigations are ongoing into the reason, it’s difficult to say at this point.

A.M Phillip Trucktech in Dundee.

“There’s a health and safety officer coming to take a look at it at some point today to see what happened but there’s no specific reason.

“It could be any number of reasons so we have to do a proper investigation and see what happened so until then, we don’t know.”

Industrial estate evacuated by fire services

A.M Phillip are a IVECO, Ford and FIAT dealer in Scotland with operations in Forfar, Edinburgh, Glenrothes, Conon Bridge and Dundee.

The spokesman claimed that fire services evacuated the Camperdown Industrial Park while they dealt with the incident.

A.M Phillip’s spokesman added: “We were shut between 8.15am and 2.30pm and then we had to clean the workshop out of all the water that was left by the fire brigade.

“It wasn’t much of a blaze. It was just a small flame in the bottle but with a flame and gas you’ve got to soak the gas bottle. That’s all they were doing.

Fire services, assisted by the police, reportedly evacuated the area.

“I believe the fire crews evacuated the area, obviously if the gas bottle does go off, it’s got the potential to go off like a missile so they’ve just got to follow the procedures.

“The blaze was noticed within seconds and it doesn’t take long to work out there’s something not right.”

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were in attendance at George Buckman Drive in Dundee.

“We were called at 8.45am following the report of a fire.

“We had two appliances in attendance and had one main jet in use.

“We received the stop message at 1:48pm.”

