Dundee industrial park fire ’caused by fracture in gas bottle’

An error occurred. Please try again.

A business is to carry out an investigation into a fire which began at its Dundee dealership in Camperdown Industrial Park.

Emergency services were called to attended a fire at motor dealership, A.M Phillip Trucktech, on Wednesday morning.

Fire services received the call at around 8.45am and were tackling the blaze until around 2pm.

Police had cordoned off the entrance and surrounding areas of George Buckman Drive in Camperdown Industrial Park and advised locals to avoid the area.

Internal investigation

A spokesman for A.M Phillip says the source of the fire has been established.

He said: “It was just a gas bottle with a small fracture.

“Investigations are ongoing into the reason, it’s difficult to say at this point.

“There’s a health and safety officer coming to take a look at it at some point today to see what happened but there’s no specific reason.

“It could be any number of reasons so we have to do a proper investigation and see what happened so until then, we don’t know.”

Industrial estate evacuated by fire services

A.M Phillip are a IVECO, Ford and FIAT dealer in Scotland with operations in Forfar, Edinburgh, Glenrothes, Conon Bridge and Dundee.

The spokesman claimed that fire services evacuated the Camperdown Industrial Park while they dealt with the incident.

A.M Phillip’s spokesman added: “We were shut between 8.15am and 2.30pm and then we had to clean the workshop out of all the water that was left by the fire brigade.

“It wasn’t much of a blaze. It was just a small flame in the bottle but with a flame and gas you’ve got to soak the gas bottle. That’s all they were doing.

“I believe the fire crews evacuated the area, obviously if the gas bottle does go off, it’s got the potential to go off like a missile so they’ve just got to follow the procedures.

“The blaze was noticed within seconds and it doesn’t take long to work out there’s something not right.”

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were in attendance at George Buckman Drive in Dundee.

“We were called at 8.45am following the report of a fire.

“We had two appliances in attendance and had one main jet in use.

“We received the stop message at 1:48pm.”