VIDEO: First look at stunning Discovery Point upgrade telling story of Dundee’s past

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Dundee

VIDEO: First look at stunning Discovery Point upgrade telling story of Dundee’s past

By Jake Keith
October 5 2022, 6.00am Updated: October 5 2022, 10.57am

A stunning virtual 360° experience showcasing Dundee’s history as one of the UK’s busiest ports will open on Thursday.

The Courier was invited along for a first look at the immersive Dundee Dome Experience at Discovery Point.

Here we explain what visitors can expect from the refreshed attraction, which first opened in 1993.

What is the new Discovery attraction?

It promises to take visitors on a virtual journey through Dundee’s industrial past.

It is accessed via a lift to a new suspended floor and on entry, a striking replica of the Earth spins above.

The three dimensional globe will be recognisable to many from coverage of Cop26.

Named Gaia, it was created using detailed NASA imagery of the Earth’s surface.

Visitors will get a sense of the fragility of the planet, as astronauts did in 1972, the first time human eyes saw it in its entirety.

The Gaia globe.
The Gaia globe. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

The icy vastness of Antarctica illustrates the harsh environment the crew of the RRS Discovery, now docked just a stone’s throw away, experienced on their journey.

Dome is star of the show

The star of the show though is the dome experience itself.

Blinds cover all the windows with the experience beginning with a virtual night sky projected alongside a specially made musical composition.

Voice recordings from some of the first astronauts in space also play.

Virtual panorama launched at Discovery Point.
The virtual panorama contains many of Dundee’s best known landmarks and sites. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

Children meanwhile warn of the impact of climate change with one stating: “We don’t have the time to sit on our hands as the planet burns.”

The experience transitions to Dundee’s role as an industrial heavyweight in 1901 and the contributions its industries made to the present day instability of the planet.

Virtual screens zoom in on Dundee from space and narrating the experience is Perthshire actor Alan Cumming who explains what it was like to live in a “crowded and polluted but dynamic” Dundee.

Famous landmarks are visible including the imposing Royal Arch, built in 1853 but subsequently demolished in 1964.

The Royal Arch, Dundee (1963).
The Royal Arch, Dundee (1963).

“Commerce drives everything”, Cumming says as he explains the city was a “boomtown” in the late 19th and early 20th Centuries.

Other sites pinpointed include Dundee Law, St Paul’s Cathedral and Custom House.

RRS Discovery sails across the Tay as does one of the Tay Ferries — affectionately known as The Fifies — which shuttled passengers between Dundee and Fife before the Tay Road Bridge was built.

‘True Victorian transport hub’

The virtual tour takes us into the streets where we see trams and numerous chimney stacks spitting out smoke from jute factories as well as families in the many tenements.

The packed Dock Street is described as a “true Victorian transport hub”.

Whaling and herring ships as well as cargo ships and railways sit on reclaimed land at the city’s harbours.

As the blinds come up, the Dundee waterfront of today replaces the CGI panorama, including the RRS Discovery, V&A Dundee, and the River Tay.

The RSS Discovery and V&A.
The RRS Discovery and V&A Dundee seen after the CGI panorama ends.

What is arguably most exciting about the new attraction is the potential to have a different experience on each visit depending on the part of the panorama viewed or the time of day and weather when it ends.

For an hour or so in the winter, Dundee waterfront will also be seen at night with the RRS Discovery and V&A Dundee lit up.

How much does it cost?

Entry to Discovery Point is £12 but tickets for the Dundee Dome Experience will cost an extra £5 as part of the “adventure ticket package”.

There will be 12 sessions per day from 10.15am to 5.15pm.

It will be open to walk-ins only initially but online booking will be available from Monday.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Dundee

Visitors get a sneak preview of the CGI show, Discovery Point. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
5 spooky events for children in Dundee this Halloween
Visitors get a sneak preview of the CGI show, Discovery Point. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Opening of new 360° dome experience at Discovery Point hailed as 'proud moment for…
Visitors get a sneak preview of the CGI show, Discovery Point. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
LISTEN: The fight for a railway station in St Andrews
William Petrie Dundee Sheriff Court
Serial Dundee domestic abuser laid CCTV blackmail trap for ex-partner
Visitors get a sneak preview of the CGI show, Discovery Point. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Hear Dundee FC's Hammy and The Hamsters take a shot at pop glory in…
Fly-tipping at Baldovie recycling centre.
Five fines handed out for fly-tipping outside recycling centres during Dundee bin strikes
Illustration of swimmers in lanes swimming lengths
Here's how Dundee compares to other areas for public lane swimming hours since Olympia…
Visitors get a sneak preview of the CGI show, Discovery Point. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Boy, 13, attacked near Dundee school by teens who 'hunted him down like pack…
Visitors get a sneak preview of the CGI show, Discovery Point. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Dundee United sporting director Tony Asghar to stand trial on speeding charge
Visitors get a sneak preview of the CGI show, Discovery Point. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Perthshire artist's latest project: A white snake, a red duchess, a golden boy and…

Most Read

1
Visitors get a sneak preview of the CGI show, Discovery Point. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Boy, 13, attacked near Dundee school by teens who ‘hunted him down like pack…
2
Directors Nicholas and Gaynor Russell at Balbirnie House Hotel.
Why Balbirnie House Hotel was named world’s best wedding hotel for the third time
3
Plans for new Fife waterpark
Plans announced for new Fife waterpark with canoeing and paddle boarding
4
Visitors get a sneak preview of the CGI show, Discovery Point. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Aberfeldy teacher eyes new café and training centre to replace town shop
5
Melker Hallberg and Ryan McGowan. Images: SNS.
Melker Hallberg and Ryan McGowan are an old school midfield duo for St Johnstone…
6
Rob Beaton and Tracey Horton, owners of Culdees Castle.
Couple spending millions on Perthshire castle restoration to star in TV show
7
William Petrie Dundee Sheriff Court
Serial Dundee domestic abuser laid CCTV blackmail trap for ex-partner
8
Fly-tipping at Baldovie recycling centre.
Five fines handed out for fly-tipping outside recycling centres during Dundee bin strikes
9
Visitors get a sneak preview of the CGI show, Discovery Point. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Opposition Angus councillors’ criticism of dyslexic colleague sees her step down as licensing board…
10
Visitors get a sneak preview of the CGI show, Discovery Point. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Severe weather: Full list of train cancellations between Arbroath, Dundee, Perth and Glasgow

More from The Courier

Visitors get a sneak preview of the CGI show, Discovery Point. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
10 Halloween events for children in Fife this spooky season
Visitors get a sneak preview of the CGI show, Discovery Point. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
5 spooky events for children in Dundee this Halloween
composite image shows the Stone of Destiny, an artist impression of the redeveloped Perth Concert Hall and Ian Hamilton.
COURIER OPINION: Ian Hamilton's legacy will live on in Perth when the Stone of…
Visitors get a sneak preview of the CGI show, Discovery Point. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Fife drink-driver jailed after 'horrific' ninth road offence
Visitors get a sneak preview of the CGI show, Discovery Point. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Angus man told police 'I want to be sprayed' in bizarre pepper spray stand-off
Visitors get a sneak preview of the CGI show, Discovery Point. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Amazing Mazda Turkey Epic Drive tackling two of the world's most dangerous roads

Editor's Picks