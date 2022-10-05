Melker Hallberg and Ryan McGowan are an old school midfield duo for St Johnstone but Callum Davidson is open to change

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Melker Hallberg-Ryan McGowan central midfield partnership isn’t set in stone for St Johnstone.

But manager Callum Davidson is delighted with the duo’s contribution to his team’s Premiership revival.

And long may that continue.

The former Hibs and Hearts men first combined in the middle of the pitch for the 0-0 draw with Ross County.

Then their collective influence was even greater at Tannadice, as Saints secured a 2-1 victory.

Both are versatile players, with McGowan a more regular defender than midfielder these days and Hallberg an option to be deployed higher up the pitch when others return from injury.

However, it would be a huge surprise if the pairing is broken up at Rugby Park on Wednesday night as Davidson’s men seek to extend their unbeaten league run to four.

“We’ve had a lot of injuries in that position,” said the Perth boss. “Murray Davidson, Cammy MacPherson, Daniel Phillips, Graham Carey, David Wotherspoon.

“Ryan has come in and performed really well. He’s that robust, Murray Davidson-type. He’ll get about, make tackles and break play up.

“But he’s a bit under-rated because he’s good on the ball, can see passes.

“Centre-half has different physical demands and I think he’s adapted really well.

“On the defensive side, he’s a big bonus in there. He can slot into two or three different positions but right now he’s making that place his own with his performances.

“Him and Melker have been a good combination.”

Hallberg a bit of both

Hallberg believes the role he is suited to best is the one he’s currently got.

There will be times when he’ll be restored as the auxiliary attacker of last season, though.

“I think Melker is better going advanced – a box-to-box midfielder – because he’s got that energy,” said Davidson.

“He can do a bit of both. Melker’s best attribute last season was driving the team forward.

“This role is a bit more disciplined but he can still get forward, especially playing with Ryan or Murray.

“We’ve allowed him that freedom to go and join in.

Morning Saints fans 👋🏻 Here is the footage of Melker’s goal from our 2-1 win over @dundeeunitedfc on Saturday 🤩#SJFC | @spfl pic.twitter.com/UnttsMnh1e — St. Johnstone FC (@StJohnstone) October 3, 2022

“We saw how good his finish was (for the second goal against United). He does it every week in training.

“Sometimes teams settle on formations and positions. At the moment we’re in a good place.

“When I get players back, it’s something that will move and change. You get injuries, suspensions. As long as you can adapt to certain things then we will be OK.”

Old school double act

There is something reassuringly old school about a central midfield double act stripped of ‘six’, ‘eight’ or ‘10’ labels.

“Playing in a two you go back to the old fashioned 4-4-2 when it’s two boys in the middle, one sitting and one going forward,” Davidson explained.

“It’s very similar to what we do here, just in a different formation.

“I don’t pigeon-hole midfielders into being a defensive one or an attacking one or one who plays off the front. For me, good midfielders can play all positions. I believe Melker can do that.”

Three in a week

The Killie fixture is the middle one of three in a week.

Davidson won’t have squad rotation in his thoughts when he’s picking his team, though.

“This is a really important game so that’s all we’re thinking about,” he said.

“We want to put in another performance like last weekend and hopefully get a result in this game too.

“Then we will think about Saturday (Celtic at McDiarmid).

“We have guys like Ali Crawford, who has been doing well when he’s come on.

“There are a few in contention for Wednesday night.”

Callum Davidson just confirmed David Wotherspoon will be in the squad heading to Kilmarnock. https://t.co/t8mynOg4qH — Eric Nicolson (@C_ENicolson) October 4, 2022

David Wotherspoon could be in a match-day squad for the first time in 10 months.

“We have a few injuries and niggles, but he’s definitely in contention for a place on the bench,” Davidson reported.

“Dan is likely to be back for the weekend. He’s been making progress.

“Murray went for a scan on his ankle so we’re waiting on the results of that.

“Graham has been for a scan and there is still a bit of swelling in his knee.

“We have been able to rule out the worst possibilities but it needs to settle down before we can properly assess it.”