Melker Hallberg and Ryan McGowan are an old school midfield duo for St Johnstone but Callum Davidson is open to change

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Melker Hallberg and Ryan McGowan are an old school midfield duo for St Johnstone but Callum Davidson is open to change

By Eric Nicolson
October 5 2022, 6.00am Updated: October 5 2022, 10.45am
Melker Hallberg and Ryan McGowan. Images: SNS.
Melker Hallberg and Ryan McGowan. Images: SNS.

The Melker Hallberg-Ryan McGowan central midfield partnership isn’t set in stone for St Johnstone.

But manager Callum Davidson is delighted with the duo’s contribution to his team’s Premiership revival.

And long may that continue.

The former Hibs and Hearts men first combined in the middle of the pitch for the 0-0 draw with Ross County.

Then their collective influence was even greater at Tannadice, as Saints secured a 2-1 victory.

Both are versatile players, with McGowan a more regular defender than midfielder these days and Hallberg an option to be deployed higher up the pitch when others return from injury.

However, it would be a huge surprise if the pairing is broken up at Rugby Park on Wednesday night as Davidson’s men seek to extend their unbeaten league run to four.

“We’ve had a lot of injuries in that position,” said the Perth boss. “Murray Davidson, Cammy MacPherson, Daniel Phillips, Graham Carey, David Wotherspoon.

“Ryan has come in and performed really well. He’s that robust, Murray Davidson-type. He’ll get about, make tackles and break play up.

“But he’s a bit under-rated because he’s good on the ball, can see passes.

“Centre-half has different physical demands and I think he’s adapted really well.

“On the defensive side, he’s a big bonus in there. He can slot into two or three different positions but right now he’s making that place his own with his performances.

“Him and Melker have been a good combination.”

Hallberg a bit of both

Hallberg believes the role he is suited to best is the one he’s currently got.

There will be times when he’ll be restored as the auxiliary attacker of last season, though.

“I think Melker is better going advanced – a box-to-box midfielder – because he’s got that energy,” said Davidson.

“He can do a bit of both. Melker’s best attribute last season was driving the team forward.

“This role is a bit more disciplined but he can still get forward, especially playing with Ryan or Murray.

“We’ve allowed him that freedom to go and join in.

“We saw how good his finish was (for the second goal against United). He does it every week in training.

“Sometimes teams settle on formations and positions. At the moment we’re in a good place.

“When I get players back, it’s something that will move and change. You get injuries, suspensions. As long as you can adapt to certain things then we will be OK.”

Old school double act

There is something reassuringly old school about a central midfield double act stripped of ‘six’, ‘eight’ or ‘10’ labels.

“Playing in a two you go back to the old fashioned 4-4-2 when it’s two boys in the middle, one sitting and one going forward,” Davidson explained.

“It’s very similar to what we do here, just in a different formation.

“I don’t pigeon-hole midfielders into being a defensive one or an attacking one or one who plays off the front. For me, good midfielders can play all positions. I believe Melker can do that.”

Three in a week

The Killie fixture is the middle one of three in a week.

Davidson won’t have squad rotation in his thoughts when he’s picking his team, though.

“This is a really important game so that’s all we’re thinking about,” he said.

“We want to put in another performance like last weekend and hopefully get a result in this game too.

“Then we will think about Saturday (Celtic at McDiarmid).

“We have guys like Ali Crawford, who has been doing well when he’s come on.

“There are a few in contention for Wednesday night.”

David Wotherspoon could be in a match-day squad for the first time in 10 months.

“We have a few injuries and niggles, but he’s definitely in contention for a place on the bench,” Davidson reported.

“Dan is likely to be back for the weekend. He’s been making progress.

“Murray went for a scan on his ankle so we’re waiting on the results of that.

“Graham has been for a scan and there is still a bit of swelling in his knee.

“We have been able to rule out the worst possibilities but it needs to settle down before we can properly assess it.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from St Johnstone FC

David Wotherspoon has eight games at most to earn World Cup selection. Images: SNS and Shutterstock.
David Wotherspoon comeback: 4 big questions as St Johnstone star gears up to chase…
Nicky Clark signing was the last piece of the jigsaw for St Johnstone.
Signing Nicky Clark was the last piece of the St Johnstone jigsaw, says Melker…
David Wotherspoon has escaped serious injury.
David Wotherspoon could return to St Johnstone squad for Kilmarnock match
Stevie May celebrates making it 1-0.
3 St Johnstone talking points - including why Stevie May's second spell is BETTER…
Stevie May.
Stevie May: The feelgood factor is back at St Johnstone but the best is…
Callum Davidson was delighted with Stevie May.
Stevie May is poster boy for new-look St Johnstone as Callum Davidson hails complete…
Liam Fox endured a debut defeat in charge of United
Liam Fox in 'that's why we're bottom' admission as Dundee United boss gives Steven…
Stevie May opens the scoring.
Dundee United v St Johnstone verdict as Stevie May torments the Tangerines
Glenn Middleton believes Dundee United are set for a fresh start
Glenn Middleton: Dundee United finally ready for lift-off after false start
Johnstone's Jamie Murphy is finding out less can be more.
Jamie Murphy shows you CAN teach an old dog new tricks as St Johnstone…

Most Read

1
A 13-year-old boy was attacked near the North East Campus.
Boy, 13, attacked near Dundee school by teens who ‘hunted him down like pack…
2
Directors Nicholas and Gaynor Russell at Balbirnie House Hotel.
Why Balbirnie House Hotel was named world’s best wedding hotel for the third time
3
Plans for new Fife waterpark
Plans announced for new Fife waterpark with canoeing and paddle boarding
4
The venture may be set up on the site of the former Honeypot newsagent and convenience store in Bank Street, Aberfeldy. Image: Google.
Aberfeldy teacher eyes new café and training centre to replace town shop
5
Rob Beaton and Tracey Horton, owners of Culdees Castle.
Couple spending millions on Perthshire castle restoration to star in TV show
6
William Petrie Dundee Sheriff Court
Serial Dundee domestic abuser laid CCTV blackmail trap for ex-partner
7
Fly-tipping at Baldovie recycling centre.
Five fines handed out for fly-tipping outside recycling centres during Dundee bin strikes
8
Councillor Brenda Durno (right) has stepped down as Angus licensing board convener after coming under fire from colleagues including former chairman Craig Fotheringham. Image: Kris Miller/Kim Cessford/DCThomson
Opposition Angus councillors’ criticism of dyslexic colleague sees her step down as licensing board…
9
Dundee railway station. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Severe weather: Full list of train cancellations between Arbroath, Dundee, Perth and Glasgow

More from The Courier

composite image shows the Stone of Destiny, an artist impression of the redeveloped Perth Concert Hall and Ian Hamilton.
COURIER OPINION: Ian Hamilton's legacy will live on in Perth when the Stone of…
Christopher Gourdie.
Fife drink-driver jailed after 'horrific' ninth road offence
There are a number of spooky events for children in Dundee this Halloween.
5 spooky events for children in Dundee this Halloween
A number of spooky events are taking place in Fife this Halloween.
10 Halloween events for children in Fife this spooky season
The case called at Dundee Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.
Angus man told police 'I want to be sprayed' in bizarre pepper spray stand-off
The infamous Stone Road in Turkey takes you through tunnels and along cliffs above the Euphrates. Image: Mazda.
Amazing Mazda Turkey Epic Drive tackling two of the world's most dangerous roads

Editor's Picks