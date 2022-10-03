David Wotherspoon could return to St Johnstone squad for Kilmarnock match

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

St Johnstone star David Wotherspoon has escaped serious injury and could even be in Callum Davidson’s squad for Wednesday night’s Premiership clash with Kilmarnock.

The Perth midfielder was taken off early in his second comeback game last week – against Falkirk – after taking a painful kick to his foot.

With only a small window to prove his fitness and form and earn selection for Canada’s World Cup squad, Wotherspoon has been fortunate to only suffer severe bruising.

And, after 10 months out following knee surgery, the three-time cup winner will hope to be part of Davidson’s plans for the midweek trip to Ayrshire and then Saturday’s visit of champions, Celtic to McDiarmid Park.