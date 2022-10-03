David Wotherspoon could return to St Johnstone squad for Kilmarnock match

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

David Wotherspoon could return to St Johnstone squad for Kilmarnock match

By Eric Nicolson
October 3 2022, 10.24pm
David Wotherspoon has escaped serious injury.
David Wotherspoon has escaped serious injury. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone star David Wotherspoon has escaped serious injury and could even be in Callum Davidson’s squad for Wednesday night’s Premiership clash with Kilmarnock.

The Perth midfielder was taken off early in his second comeback game last week – against Falkirk – after taking a painful kick to his foot.

With only a small window to prove his fitness and form and earn selection for Canada’s World Cup squad, Wotherspoon has been fortunate to only suffer severe bruising.

And, after 10 months out following knee surgery, the three-time cup winner will hope to be part of Davidson’s plans for the midweek trip to Ayrshire and then Saturday’s visit of champions, Celtic to McDiarmid Park.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from St Johnstone FC

Stevie May celebrates making it 1-0.
3 St Johnstone talking points - including why Stevie May's second spell is BETTER…
Stevie May.
Stevie May: The feelgood factor is back at St Johnstone but the best is…
Callum Davidson was delighted with Stevie May.
Stevie May is poster boy for new-look St Johnstone as Callum Davidson hails complete…
Liam Fox endured a debut defeat in charge of United
Liam Fox in 'that's why we're bottom' admission as Dundee United boss gives Steven…
Stevie May opens the scoring.
Dundee United v St Johnstone verdict as Stevie May torments the Tangerines
Glenn Middleton believes Dundee United are set for a fresh start
Glenn Middleton: Dundee United finally ready for lift-off after false start
Johnstone's Jamie Murphy is finding out less can be more.
Jamie Murphy shows you CAN teach an old dog new tricks as St Johnstone…
Glenn Middleton was a Scottish Cup final star with St Johnstone.
Signing Dundee United star Glenn Middleton for 3rd time wasn’t option for St Johnstone,…
Two of the big Dundee United v St Johnstone matches.
ERIC NICOLSON: It's not a cup final, it's not a game to keep one…
The pull of being a manager was strong for Liam Fox and Callum Davidson.
Callum Davidson and Liam Fox's wives BOTH asked why their husbands would want to…

Most Read

1
64-year-old Mhari Millar with her daughter Niki Caira and granddaughter Mya Caira.
Tributes paid to ‘one in a million’ Fife gran who died suddenly
2
Routes including the Tay Road Bridge could be affected by strong winds on Wednesday.
Gusts of more than 50mph forecast to hit Tayside and Fife
3
The road near to the scene of the crash. Image: Google Maps.
Two people rescued after car and tractor collide on A90 south of Brechin
4
Councillor George McIrvine is calling for clearer updates on the Derby Street development. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Future tenants in limbo as entry date still not confirmed for £26m Dundee housing
5
King Charles wore a kilt as he met crowds in Dunfermline.
Hundreds greet King Charles in Dunfermline as crowds boo Nicola Sturgeon
6
Rob Beaton and Tracey Horton, owners of Culdees Castle.
Couple spending millions on Perthshire castle restoration to star in TV show
7
Dunhill celebrities perform at the party
Piers Morgan footage captures St Andrews supergroup performing hits at Dunhill Links party
8
Bill Murray in St Andrews
Bill Murray’s Ghostbusters gesture makes young fan’s day at St Andrews before dazzling Dunhill…
9
King Charles spoke to members of the large crowd in Dunfermline. Image: Kenny Smith/DCT Media.
Were you there? 33 great pictures as King Charles III visits Dunfermline
10
Myres Castle and its stunning walled garden.
£3.5m Fife castle with 45 acres, two cottages and amazing ‘Vatican’ walled garden

More from The Courier

The road near to the scene of the crash. Image: Google Maps.
Two people rescued after car and tractor collide on A90 south of Brechin
Smiddy Cottage. Image: Remax
Inside £950k luxury eco home near Dundee that has 70 solar panels and swimming…
64-year-old Mhari Millar with her daughter Niki Caira and granddaughter Mya Caira.
Tributes paid to 'one in a million' Fife gran who died suddenly
Steven Fletcher reacts as Dundee United fall 2-0 behind at home to St Johnstone. (Image: SNS)
LEE WILKIE: Dundee United are in a relegation battle - the players have to…
King Charles spoke to members of the large crowd in Dunfermline. Image: Kenny Smith/DCT Media.
Were you there? 33 great pictures as King Charles III visits Dunfermline
Post Thumbnail
Monday court round-up — Cornered and Break-out

Editor's Picks