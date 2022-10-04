Will gritters still serve Tayside and Fife this winter amid HGV driver shortage?

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Transport chiefs in Tayside and Fife have set out plans to keep gritters on the roads this winter amid a shortage of HGV drivers.

Firms such as bus companies have been struggling to fulfil services this year as the UK deals with a lack of people who are qualified to drive larger vehicles.

It has led to a raft of cancellations on public transport including Xplore Dundee services.

But the organisations responsible for winter maintenance insist they have procedures in place to ensure they can continue clearing roads during icy and snowy conditions.

Bear Scotland recruitment drive

Bear Scotland – which looks after trunk roads across the country – held a recruitment event in Perth on Tuesday and Dundee on Thursday.

Asked whether this was to address a driver shortage, Eddie Ross – north-west representative – told The Courier: “Bear Scotland is dedicated to making sure the roads we manage are safe – which includes keeping them clear of ice 24/7 through our winter maintenance service.

“Recruitment continues all year round but a focus at this time of year is normal as winter approaches.

“The recruitment campaign reflects our desire to continue to build our teams and to support the local economies.”

Roles on offer at the firm include winter service drivers, roads inspectors and control room staff.

Tayside Contracts reveals gritting plans

Meanwhile, Tayside Contracts, which runs localised gritting operations on behalf of the councils in Dundee, Angus and Perth and Kinross, says it has the resources available to ensure a competent service.

A spokesperson said: “Working with our council partners in Perth and Kinross, Dundee and Angus, we have ensured the resources required are in place to provide a service in accordance with the winter policy for each area.

“Through close monitoring of drivers’ availability, rota requirements, driver hours and gritting needs and with the co-operation and flexibility of the drivers and council partners we have sufficient resource to cover the service needs.”

If there are any issues, we can call on drivers from other services within the council to help out Fife Council

And Fife Council – which runs its own winter maintenance programme in the kingdom – says it is “confident” of keeping up normal service levels.

Bill Liddle, roads maintenance service manager, said: “We should have enough drivers to drive our gritters this winter and if there are any issues, we can call on drivers from other services within the council to help out.”