Signing Nicky Clark was the last piece of the St Johnstone jigsaw, says Melker Hallberg

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Signing Nicky Clark was the last piece of the St Johnstone jigsaw, says Melker Hallberg

By Eric Nicolson
October 4 2022, 6.00am Updated: October 4 2022, 9.23am
Nicky Clark signing was the last piece of the jigsaw for St Johnstone.
Nicky Clark signing was the last piece of the jigsaw for St Johnstone.

Nicky Clark could prove to be the final piece in the St Johnstone jigsaw, according to Melker Hallberg.

The Swedish midfielder has been impressed by the Perth club’s summer transfer business as a whole.

But bringing a link-man of Clark’s quality to McDiarmid Park has been a key – possibly THE key – signing, enabling Callum Davidson’s new-look side to truly flourish.

Asked if Clark’s transfer from weekend opponents Dundee United may turn out to be the last part of the squad-building puzzle, Hallberg said: “I think so.

“Nicky and Stevie (May) were both brilliant on Saturday.

“Nicky keeps the ball up there so well. It was something we were lacking a little bit.

“It helps the team get up the pitch and put pressure on our opponents near their box.

“I know he’s going to score a lot of goals for us as well.

“We’ve got a really good squad now.”

New the role the best role

Hallberg was clinical with his only attempt on goal of Saturday’s 2-1 win – a first-time sidefoot shot from a May cross that gave United keeper Carljohan Eriksson no chance.

Davidson is currently deploying the former Hibs man deeper than last season, when he was almost effectively an extra attacker at times.

And it’s the position the 26-year-old believes brings out the best in him.

“The role I’ve got now suits me perfectly,” said Hallberg.

“I can drop deep and build the play from there.

“Like against Dundee United, I can push into the box and hopefully score goals, as well as helping to create them.

“It’s a role I really like.

“Having Stevie and Nicky up front certainly gives me great options.”

He added: “It was great to get my first goal in the league this season.

“It was something we’d been working on all week.

“To see that work pay off at the end of a good move was perfect.”

Momentum

Saints have now taken seven points from their last three games, with second bottom Kilmarnock up next on Wednesday night.

Taking full advantage of form purple patches could be key to making sure they are nowhere near the drop zone this season.

“The Dundee United win was a massive one for us,” said Hallberg.

“It’s keeps the momentum we have built up going.

“I think we did a really good job – especially in the first half.

“It was well deserved.

Stevie May celebrates making it 1-0.
Stevie May celebrates making it 1-0.

“Confidence is the biggest difference at the moment.

“Even though we were struggling when I arrived here in January there was still a really good atmosphere in the dressing room.

“But we didn’t have the confidence that only getting wins can give you.

“The signings we made in the summer have obviously helped us as well.

“We did go into games last season thinking we would win but you can see that this season has been much better.

“We don’t want to be back in a relegation battle.

“You can’t let yourself look too far ahead – it’s a difficult game against Kilmarnock next.

“We’ll take one game at a time, hopefully keep this run going, and see how far that takes us.

“We respect every team. Kilmarnock will be no different.

“We’ll try to bring our best game, like we tried to against Dundee United.”

McGowan’s unexpected midfield role

It would be a surprise if Davidson broke up the central midfield partnership of Hallberg and Ryan McGowan at Rugby Park.

It has been a highly effective – if unexpected – duo.

“If I’m being honest, maybe I didn’t think that Ryan would be playing next to me in the middle of the pitch,” said Hallberg.

Ryan McGowan at full-time.
Ryan McGowan at full-time.

“But he’s been very good there in the last two games.

“He’s done the dirty work and has shown his quality on the ball as well.

“He’s got so much experience, which helps the team a lot.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from St Johnstone FC

David Wotherspoon has eight games at most to earn World Cup selection. Images: SNS and Shutterstock.
David Wotherspoon comeback: 4 big questions as St Johnstone star gears up to chase…
David Wotherspoon has escaped serious injury.
David Wotherspoon could return to St Johnstone squad for Kilmarnock match
Stevie May celebrates making it 1-0.
3 St Johnstone talking points - including why Stevie May's second spell is BETTER…
Stevie May.
Stevie May: The feelgood factor is back at St Johnstone but the best is…
Callum Davidson was delighted with Stevie May.
Stevie May is poster boy for new-look St Johnstone as Callum Davidson hails complete…
Liam Fox endured a debut defeat in charge of United
Liam Fox in 'that's why we're bottom' admission as Dundee United boss gives Steven…
Stevie May opens the scoring.
Dundee United v St Johnstone verdict as Stevie May torments the Tangerines
Glenn Middleton believes Dundee United are set for a fresh start
Glenn Middleton: Dundee United finally ready for lift-off after false start
Johnstone's Jamie Murphy is finding out less can be more.
Jamie Murphy shows you CAN teach an old dog new tricks as St Johnstone…
Glenn Middleton was a Scottish Cup final star with St Johnstone.
Signing Dundee United star Glenn Middleton for 3rd time wasn’t option for St Johnstone,…

Most Read

1
A 13-year-old boy was attacked near the North East Campus.
Boy, 13, attacked near Dundee school by teens who ‘hunted him down like pack…
2
Both of Broughty Ferry's RNLI lifeboats were launched.
Two women rescued from River Tay near Discovery Point in Dundee
3
A 32-year-old man has been charged.
Woman taken to hospital after crash closes A90 at Laurencekirk
4
Rob Beaton and Tracey Horton, owners of Culdees Castle.
Couple spending millions on Perthshire castle restoration to star in TV show
5
The eye care company in the city centre was graded 'exceptional'. Image: Shutterstock.
Dundee opticians graded ‘exceptional’ by health inspectors
4
6
Asghar will stand trial in December at Dundee's JP court.
Dundee United sporting director Tony Asghar to stand trial on speeding charge
7
King Charles wore a kilt as he met crowds in Dunfermline.
Hundreds greet King Charles in Dunfermline as crowds boo Nicola Sturgeon
8
Smiddy Cottage. Image: Remax
Inside £950k luxury eco home near Dundee that has 70 solar panels and swimming…
9
Dylan Flockhart.
Rampage on Fife bus led to rooftop siege
10
Fife Provost Jim Leishman alongside First Minister Nicola Sturgeon in Dunfermline.
King Charles jokes Dunfermline legend Jim Leishman should be next England manager

More from The Courier

The Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews is also being extended.
R&A buy St Andrews land to create purpose-built staff base
Mark Stephen with the engine-less helicopter. Image: Gareth Jennings.
Buy a helicopter in Montrose for £20,000 - but it has no engine
Kyle Benedictus gets the ball to safety.
Dunfermline quarterly report card: Summer business, manager and star player
Post Thumbnail
Tuesday court round-up — Directors' car dramas
Illustration of swimmers in lanes swimming lengths
Here's how Dundee compares to other areas for public lane swimming hours since Olympia…
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Nucore Group acquires M&M Services, of Aberdeen Picture shows; Nucore Group operations. don't know. Supplied by Big Partnership Date; Unknown
Dundee engineering firm Nucore Group expands through acquisition

Editor's Picks