Signing Nicky Clark was the last piece of the St Johnstone jigsaw, says Melker Hallberg

Nicky Clark could prove to be the final piece in the St Johnstone jigsaw, according to Melker Hallberg.

The Swedish midfielder has been impressed by the Perth club’s summer transfer business as a whole.

But bringing a link-man of Clark’s quality to McDiarmid Park has been a key – possibly THE key – signing, enabling Callum Davidson’s new-look side to truly flourish.

Asked if Clark’s transfer from weekend opponents Dundee United may turn out to be the last part of the squad-building puzzle, Hallberg said: “I think so.

“Nicky and Stevie (May) were both brilliant on Saturday.

“Nicky keeps the ball up there so well. It was something we were lacking a little bit.

“It helps the team get up the pitch and put pressure on our opponents near their box.

“I know he’s going to score a lot of goals for us as well.

“We’ve got a really good squad now.”

Hallberg was clinical with his only attempt on goal of Saturday’s 2-1 win – a first-time sidefoot shot from a May cross that gave United keeper Carljohan Eriksson no chance.

Davidson is currently deploying the former Hibs man deeper than last season, when he was almost effectively an extra attacker at times.

And it’s the position the 26-year-old believes brings out the best in him.

“The role I’ve got now suits me perfectly,” said Hallberg.

“I can drop deep and build the play from there.

“Like against Dundee United, I can push into the box and hopefully score goals, as well as helping to create them.

“It’s a role I really like.

“Having Stevie and Nicky up front certainly gives me great options.”

Morning Saints fans 👋🏻 Here is the footage of Melker's goal from our 2-1 win over @dundeeunitedfc on Saturday 🤩#SJFC | @spfl pic.twitter.com/UnttsMnh1e — St. Johnstone FC (@StJohnstone) October 3, 2022

He added: “It was great to get my first goal in the league this season.

“It was something we’d been working on all week.

“To see that work pay off at the end of a good move was perfect.”

Momentum

Saints have now taken seven points from their last three games, with second bottom Kilmarnock up next on Wednesday night.

Taking full advantage of form purple patches could be key to making sure they are nowhere near the drop zone this season.

“The Dundee United win was a massive one for us,” said Hallberg.

“It’s keeps the momentum we have built up going.

“I think we did a really good job – especially in the first half.

“It was well deserved.

“Confidence is the biggest difference at the moment.

“Even though we were struggling when I arrived here in January there was still a really good atmosphere in the dressing room.

“But we didn’t have the confidence that only getting wins can give you.

“The signings we made in the summer have obviously helped us as well.

“We did go into games last season thinking we would win but you can see that this season has been much better.

“We don’t want to be back in a relegation battle.

“You can’t let yourself look too far ahead – it’s a difficult game against Kilmarnock next.

“We’ll take one game at a time, hopefully keep this run going, and see how far that takes us.

“We respect every team. Kilmarnock will be no different.

“We’ll try to bring our best game, like we tried to against Dundee United.”

McGowan’s unexpected midfield role

It would be a surprise if Davidson broke up the central midfield partnership of Hallberg and Ryan McGowan at Rugby Park.

It has been a highly effective – if unexpected – duo.

“If I’m being honest, maybe I didn’t think that Ryan would be playing next to me in the middle of the pitch,” said Hallberg.

“But he’s been very good there in the last two games.

“He’s done the dirty work and has shown his quality on the ball as well.

“He’s got so much experience, which helps the team a lot.”