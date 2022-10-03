3 St Johnstone talking points – including why Stevie May’s second spell is BETTER than his first

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
3 St Johnstone talking points – including why Stevie May’s second spell is BETTER than his first

By Eric Nicolson
October 3 2022, 6.15am
Stevie May celebrates making it 1-0.
Stevie May celebrates making it 1-0.

St Johnstone’s season is starting to pick up momentum.

They have opened up an eight-point gap over the team they defeated at the weekend, Dundee United.

Good performances are being turned into good results.

Courier Sport picks out three talking points from Saturday’s victory at Tannadice.

Goals that matter

Stevie May will never hit the numbers of that 2013/14 season again.

But there are signs his value to a St Johnstone team could rival the career-defining campaign.

With Nicky Clark beside him, May looks a player reborn.

They’re already complementing each other like two men whose partnership has been worked on for months rather than weeks.

It’s probably already time to start a bit of revisionist history on May’s second spell at McDiarmid Park.

Many would have you believe it’s a poor relation to the first.

It might not have been as spectacular but it’s not fanciful to label this one MORE important.

Stevie May opens the scoring.
Stevie May opens the scoring.

Of his 16 goals in the Premiership or Premiership play-off since re-signing from Aberdeen, just two have been part of matches lost.

Winners in previous seasons against the Dons, St Mirren, two at Hamilton, his strikes at Fir Park and now Tannadice this term and, of course, the one that transformed the play-off second leg in May were all big moments in time.

He’s only 29 and is once more in the ‘must pick’ category for his manager.

Write Stevie May off at your peril.

Don’t take the back three for granted

There have been times when analysis of Davidson’s team has been consumed by formation talk.

He has tweaked his midfield and forward line set-up more than some might think but a central defensive three has by-and-large remained a constant.

It’s been the stick wielded by the Davidson doubters in times of peril more than any other.

Even though there was a bit of a late siege of the Saints penalty box at Tannadice – and Alex Mitchell made an extremely rare error of judgment with his clearing header for Tony Watt’s goal – the present day unit looks as effective in a defensive sense as the double-winning one.

Saturday’s game was a reminder that the foundation this solidity gives a team – and the performances levels of the players and the coaching ability of the management who ensure it functions efficiently – should not be taken for granted.

As United showed, having three centre-backs on the pitch doesn’t automatically afford a side security.

They need to know when to press, when to drop, how to cover for their team-mate and showcase many more under-the-radar skills.

They also need an effective central midfield shield (Ryan McGowan performed that role magnificently) and a goalkeeper who knows when to come off his line and when to stay back (Remi Matthews was again a reassuring presence).

Remi Matthews handles United pressure.
Remi Matthews handles United pressure.

The second Hearts goal at the end of August was an example of Saints being exposed down the side of one of their centre-halves – as Liam Fox’s men were twice at the weekend – but that’s pretty much been it.

There was a glaring gap in quality and unison between the St Johnstone and Dundee United backlines on Saturday.

Davidson has four players on top form who can fill his three.

He won’t be altering this formation anytime soon.

The numbers game

No two seasons are the same so year on year comparisons come with a big asterisk.

But Saints now have an opportunity of hitting a wins milestone that took a whole lot longer to be reached in the 2021/22 campaign.

They are the best part of a month earlier in posting league victory number three (ironically, that was against Dundee United as well).

More significantly, if Saints beat Kilmarnock in midweek they’ll reach four wins FOUR months quicker than before.

St Johnstone fans have had three wins to celebrate already.
St Johnstone fans have had three wins to celebrate already.

It wasn’t until February 1, Livingston away, that Callum Davidson’s side ticked that particular box.

And, to continue the compare and contrast theme, Saints only need to draw at Rugby Park to make their current run of form better than anything they put together in the Premiership last season.

Two wins and a draw was as good as it got.

