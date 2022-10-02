Stevie May is poster boy for new-look St Johnstone as Callum Davidson hails complete striker’s display against Dundee United

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Callum Davidson’s new-look St Johnstone are personified by weekend hero Stevie May, according to the Perth boss.

With summer signings around him, three-time cup winner May is back to his best for the McDiarmid Park side.

And Davidson believes the 29-year-old’s complete striker’s performance encapsulated all that was good about Saints’ 2-1 win over Dundee United, their third Premiership victory of the season.

“I am delighted with three points first and foremost,” he said.

“We worked on things all week and I thought tactically we were really good.

“I don’t really like mentioning players and singling players out but I thought Stevie May was outstanding.

“First of all, I thought his work-rate was tremendous.

“He scores the (opening) goal, creates a goal (for Melker Hallberg) and clears one off the line (a Steven Fletcher header).

🤩 Stevie May's goal and assist helped St Johnstone win the Tayside derby 2-1 as Liam Fox tasted defeat in his first game as permanent Dundee United boss! ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/KIugS1Ez6z — Sky Sports Scotland (@ScotlandSky) October 1, 2022

“He could have had another second half (when a curling shot hit the bar) and that’s what I want to see from Stevie.

“We know he’s got that in him and we believe in Stevie.”

Davidson added: “I think his performance was outstanding and typified the result in the end and how we got there.

“The last few minutes were a bit nervy but I thought we had managed to control it in the second half enough not to give away too many chances.

“We could have done better at the start of the second half but then we had chances on the counter to make my life easier.

“But ultimately, I’m delighted.”

Next up Kilmarnock

Saints have opened up an eight-point gap over United and if they beat Kilmarnock on Wednesday night they can pull nine ahead of the Ayrshire side.

Davidson said: “I have eight to 10 players out injured at the moment but the squad is really strong at the moment.

“We are going to need them all but I am delighted where we are as a group.

“I think the spirit is there as you can see digging in at the end to make sure we win the game.

“It is just about picking up points when we can.

“Dundee United were tough opposition and Kilmarnock will be the same.

“All we look to do is try to pick up points, especially on the road.

“We have a few knocks and niggles, so we will assess them, put together a game plan and then try to win the game on Wednesday night.”

Hallberg’s first

Hallberg’s goal was his first in the league this season.

Opportunities to drive into the box have been scarcer for the Swede in a deeper-lying role but he reminded everyone how clinical he can be in the penalty box with a superb first-time finish.

“He took it really well,” said Davidson. “We have worked on midfielders running into the box and Melker is good at that.

“He is playing slightly more defensively with the players we have injured but it was a very well taken goal as the first one was as well.

“We are really pleased with how we scored the goals and went about our business today.”