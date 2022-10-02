Stevie May is poster boy for new-look St Johnstone as Callum Davidson hails complete striker’s display against Dundee United

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Stevie May is poster boy for new-look St Johnstone as Callum Davidson hails complete striker’s display against Dundee United

By Eric Nicolson
October 2 2022, 9.27am Updated: October 2 2022, 9.33am
Callum Davidson was delighted with Stevie May.
Callum Davidson was delighted with Stevie May.

Callum Davidson’s new-look St Johnstone are personified by weekend hero Stevie May, according to the Perth boss.

With summer signings around him, three-time cup winner May is back to his best for the McDiarmid Park side.

And Davidson believes the 29-year-old’s complete striker’s performance encapsulated all that was good about Saints’ 2-1 win over Dundee United, their third Premiership victory of the season.

“I am delighted with three points first and foremost,” he said.

“We worked on things all week and I thought tactically we were really good.

“I don’t really like mentioning players and singling players out but I thought Stevie May was outstanding.

“First of all, I thought his work-rate was tremendous.

“He scores the (opening) goal, creates a goal (for Melker Hallberg) and clears one off the line (a Steven Fletcher header).

“He could have had another second half (when a curling shot hit the bar) and that’s what I want to see from Stevie.

“We know he’s got that in him and we believe in Stevie.”

Davidson added: “I think his performance was outstanding and typified the result in the end and how we got there.

“The last few minutes were a bit nervy but I thought we had managed to control it in the second half enough not to give away too many chances.

“We could have done better at the start of the second half but then we had chances on the counter to make my life easier.

“But ultimately, I’m delighted.”

Next up Kilmarnock

Saints have opened up an eight-point gap over United and if they beat Kilmarnock on Wednesday night they can pull nine ahead of the Ayrshire side.

Davidson said: “I have eight to 10 players out injured at the moment but the squad is really strong at the moment.

“We are going to need them all but I am delighted where we are as a group.

“I think the spirit is there as you can see digging in at the end to make sure we win the game.

“It is just about picking up points when we can.

“Dundee United were tough opposition and Kilmarnock will be the same.

“All we look to do is try to pick up points, especially on the road.

“We have a few knocks and niggles, so we will assess them, put together a game plan and then try to win the game on Wednesday night.”

Hallberg’s first

Hallberg’s goal was his first in the league this season.

Opportunities to drive into the box have been scarcer for the Swede in a deeper-lying role but he reminded everyone how clinical he can be in the penalty box with a superb first-time finish.

Melker Hallberg celebrates making it 2-0.
Melker Hallberg celebrates making it 2-0.

“He took it really well,” said Davidson. “We have worked on midfielders running into the box and Melker is good at that.

“He is playing slightly more defensively with the players we have injured but it was a very well taken goal as the first one was as well.

“We are really pleased with how we scored the goals and went about our business today.”

