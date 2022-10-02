Angus businesswoman urges aspiring entrepreneurs to ‘keep at it’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Angus businesswoman urges aspiring entrepreneurs to ‘keep at it’

By Ian Forsyth
October 2 2022, 9.37am Updated: October 2 2022, 4.46pm
Smithies Deli and Gin Emporium owner Patti Smith.
Smithies Deli and Gin Emporium owner Patti Smith.

Angus businesswoman Patti Smith has a simple piece of advice for any aspiring entrepreneurs: “Keep at it.”

Patti Smith has run Smithies Deli and Gin Emporium in Arbroath for more than two decades.

In that time, she has built it up into a popular operation employing 11 staff.

It has successfully come through a number of challenges – and continues to pull customers in.

Patti started her career at Halliburton before working with dad Donald at the Cliffburn, the family-run hotel in Arbroath.

When it was sold in 2000, Patti bought a vacant property in Keptie Street and it became home to Smithies Deli.

Gin venture with daughters

The expansion of the venture has included making its own gin.

Patti said: “When the Scottish gin trade starting growing, my daughters Beth and Jill and I decided to give it ago.

“We were so passionate about Scottish gin – and love to drink it too.

The emporium features many different types of gin.

“We also wanted create a local gin, and incorporate my late dad into it too.”

The Smithies site has been growing recently.

In May, Patti bought the building next door as the firm started outgrowing it’s deli and eatery shop.

She has now expanded the eatery side of the business in larger premises.

Smithies popular products

Cheese and wine are among the most popular items with customers in the deli.

The best thing about being your own boss according to Patti is being able to make her own decisions.

Four different cheeses, oat cakes and some grapes on a wooden charcuterie board.
Smithies cheese platters are very popular among customers.

The worst thing is having the sole responsibility to keep the business thriving when times are difficult.

One of the highlights of her career to date has been able to watch Smithies grow from the very beginning.

One of the biggest challenges faced by the Arbroath business was the impact of the  Covid-19 pandemic.

Patti’s cheese counter is full of delicious temptations.

Patti said: “It stopped us in our tracks at the very beginning, but it let us realise we needed to rethink how we operated.

“That turned out for the better, as we reshaped our deli and the eatery part of the business into what it is today.”

Inspiration from dad

Patti said the passion her dad had for hospitality has always been her drive to succeed.

She also has advice for young people with an entrepreneurial spirit.

The Arbroath deli also has space for customers to come for a bite to eat.

“Keep at it. Even when times are tough, it will work out somehow,” she said.

Make sure you have a good support network around you.”

In the past 22 years, the owner said she has built something that stands out in Arbroath.

“We have always had a drive to do something a bit different for the town – for example, themed evenings for food and drink for customers to come and enjoy,” she said.

“We also try to source local and independent stock that isn’t supplied to supermarkets.”

“Hopefully Smithies continues to be as successful in the years to come.”

