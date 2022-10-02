Angus businesswoman urges aspiring entrepreneurs to ‘keep at it’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Angus businesswoman Patti Smith has a simple piece of advice for any aspiring entrepreneurs: “Keep at it.”

Patti Smith has run Smithies Deli and Gin Emporium in Arbroath for more than two decades.

In that time, she has built it up into a popular operation employing 11 staff.

It has successfully come through a number of challenges – and continues to pull customers in.

Patti started her career at Halliburton before working with dad Donald at the Cliffburn, the family-run hotel in Arbroath.

When it was sold in 2000, Patti bought a vacant property in Keptie Street and it became home to Smithies Deli.

Gin venture with daughters

The expansion of the venture has included making its own gin.

Patti said: “When the Scottish gin trade starting growing, my daughters Beth and Jill and I decided to give it ago.

“We were so passionate about Scottish gin – and love to drink it too.

“We also wanted create a local gin, and incorporate my late dad into it too.”

The Smithies site has been growing recently.

In May, Patti bought the building next door as the firm started outgrowing it’s deli and eatery shop.

She has now expanded the eatery side of the business in larger premises.

Smithies popular products

Cheese and wine are among the most popular items with customers in the deli.

The best thing about being your own boss according to Patti is being able to make her own decisions.

The worst thing is having the sole responsibility to keep the business thriving when times are difficult.

One of the highlights of her career to date has been able to watch Smithies grow from the very beginning.

One of the biggest challenges faced by the Arbroath business was the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Patti said: “It stopped us in our tracks at the very beginning, but it let us realise we needed to rethink how we operated.

“That turned out for the better, as we reshaped our deli and the eatery part of the business into what it is today.”

Inspiration from dad

Patti said the passion her dad had for hospitality has always been her drive to succeed.

She also has advice for young people with an entrepreneurial spirit.

“Keep at it. Even when times are tough, it will work out somehow,” she said.

Make sure you have a good support network around you.”

In the past 22 years, the owner said she has built something that stands out in Arbroath.

“We have always had a drive to do something a bit different for the town – for example, themed evenings for food and drink for customers to come and enjoy,” she said.

“We also try to source local and independent stock that isn’t supplied to supermarkets.”

“Hopefully Smithies continues to be as successful in the years to come.”