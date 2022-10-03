Stevie May: The feelgood factor is back at St Johnstone but the best is yet to come

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Stevie May: The feelgood factor is back at St Johnstone but the best is yet to come

By Eric Nicolson
October 3 2022, 6.00am
Stevie May.
Stevie May.

The rise in St Johnstone’s form and fortunes is inarguable.

But Stevie May believes the best is yet to come.

Saints have put an early exit from the League Cup and a three-game Premiership losing streak behind them by picking up seven points from nine in recent weeks.

In doing so, they are now far closer to the top six than the foot of the table, with second bottom Kilmarnock next up on Wednesday night.

May, who was the Perth side’s man of the match in the 2-1 victory over Dundee United on Saturday, made no attempt to downplay the McDiarmid Park momentum shift.

However, there is still plenty of room for improvement, according to the three-time cup winner.

“It was a good performance,” said May. “In the second half I think we probably didn’t play as well as we wanted to though – we maybe dropped back a little more.

“We didn’t get it forward enough. Sometimes a game goes like that when you’ve got a two-goal lead.

Stevie May celebrates making it 1-0.
Stevie May celebrates making it 1-0.

“They had a couple of chances but we managed to get over the line, which in the last year is something we hadn’t done enough of.

“So it was a good day all round.

“I’m not going to lie, we were a bit shaky over those closing final 10 minutes but it keeps the run going.

“It’s the sort of run we’ve not been able to put together these past 12 or 16 months. So now we’ve got to build on this with the games we’ve got coming up.

“Being honest, I don’t think we’ve yet played as well as we can, in terms of doing it for a full game.

“We’ve got a lot of quality in the team and we’ve also got guys to come back from injuries.

“But this is a very positive time for us.”

‘Could play until he’s 50’

At 29, May is one of the senior members of this St Johnstone squad.

But he isn’t as close to the ‘veteran’ stage as Ryan McGowan and Andy Considine, whose excellence underpinned this Tannadice triumph.

“Andy, the way he plays, he could play until he was 50,” said May, who was a team-mate of the former Scotland international at Aberdeen.

“He is so strong and doesn’t rely on great pace – though he’s not slow either.

“I think it is all about experience with him. When you are being pinned back it is about knowing where you need to be, and knowing that you don’t always have to be running around at 100 miles per hour.

Ryan McGowan at full-time.
Ryan McGowan at full-time.

“Ryan has also been brilliant since he came in.

“He can play all over the park, especially in the central positions, and it’s a credit to him that he’s ready to play wherever he is asked.

“Dundee United were getting frustrated with us – their fans were as well. We weren’t necessarily getting after them but we gave them no room to play through us.”

Build on this platform

May has been written off by many – as have Saints as a team.

Underdog mentality has been fundamental to the club’s success over a decade and more and will continue to be so.

“This season it was all about starting fresh and trying to put together wins and trying to get away from the bottom early so that we could relax a bit more and play the football that we know we can,” said May.

“We’ve been slow starters and sometimes not getting going until Christmas – but now we’ve got to build on this start.

“There is a positivity about the place at the moment – the fans are feeling it as well – so we want to keep that gap between us and the bottom of the table.”

